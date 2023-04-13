Photo: THOMAS SAMSON / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

We’re getting closer and closer to Bad Boys 4 becoming a reality! Yesterday (April 12), the franchise’s two star actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, were spotted while filming.

“Will Smith was seen on the set of Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta,” a Georgia-based Twitter account shared. “Man, I gotta start riding around more,” a local resident replied in response to missing the star sighting. A separate account also shared a photo of Lawrence stepping out of a vehicle. People also confirmed the location. The fourth installment comes 28 years after Bad Boys blasted into theaters, according to a recent post shared by “The Fresh Prince.”

Bad Boys 1 dropped TODAY in 1995! Can’t wait for y’all to see what we got cookin’ for [No.] 4 😉 Shoutout to @shutterauthority for getting us back in action,” Smith captioned an Instagram post of himself and Lawrence on April 7. In the clip, the two actors show behind-the-scenes footage of them working with an editor for a VFX video as the pair announces their latest project. “There’s action. There’s bombs, all of that stuff is going on, and you’ll tell us, ‘Freeze!’” the Philly native said. The post went on to show how the editor used a computer to stimulate an explosive, chaotic scene — likely what fans can expect to see in the upcoming action flick, which follows Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Fans can also expect a new face in the franchise. On Monday (April 10), Deadline revealed “Euphoria’s” Eric Dane would be joining the film as an unnamed villain. The outlet noted that specifics regarding the plot are being tightly kept under wraps. Many may remember Dane as Cal Jacobs, the scandalous father of Nate Jacobs in the HBO hit series. Cast members returning for the blockbuster are Paola Núnez, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens.

See related posts below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Mo’Nique is ready to collect her allegedly long-overdue checks as she sues CBS & Paramount over “The Parkers” royalties

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Martin Lawrence
Will Smith
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Famous Animal salutes late Memphis stars Gangsta Boo, Young Dolph and Big Scarr

By Vayda Sorel
  /  04.13.2023

Billy Porter will play James Baldwin in Byron Allen-produced biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx fans respond to star's medical emergency: "Don't scare me like that"

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.13.2023

Mo’Nique is ready to collect her allegedly long-overdue checks as she sues CBS & Paramount over “The Parkers” royalties

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is reportedly in recovery following medical complication

By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2023

Nicki Minaj is taking her storytelling abilities to new heights in “Lady Danger” starring role with 50 Cent

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Keke Palmer hints at making a lullaby album after Apple Music interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey's "Who Can I Run To?" cover scores co-sign from Kandi Burruss

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

"Freaknik aunties" are shook that NSFW footage will be shown in upcoming documentary

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Lance Reddick's family says his cause of death contradicts his healthy lifestyle

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.09.2023

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More