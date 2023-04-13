We’re getting closer and closer to Bad Boys 4 becoming a reality! Yesterday (April 12), the franchise’s two star actors, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, were spotted while filming.

“Will Smith was seen on the set of Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta,” a Georgia-based Twitter account shared. “Man, I gotta start riding around more,” a local resident replied in response to missing the star sighting. A separate account also shared a photo of Lawrence stepping out of a vehicle. People also confirmed the location. The fourth installment comes 28 years after Bad Boys blasted into theaters, according to a recent post shared by “The Fresh Prince.”

Man I gotta start riding around more lol — 🍃 (@whois_asiaj) April 12, 2023

“Bad Boys 1 dropped TODAY in 1995! Can’t wait for y’all to see what we got cookin’ for [No.] 4 😉 Shoutout to @shutterauthority for getting us back in action,” Smith captioned an Instagram post of himself and Lawrence on April 7. In the clip, the two actors show behind-the-scenes footage of them working with an editor for a VFX video as the pair announces their latest project. “There’s action. There’s bombs, all of that stuff is going on, and you’ll tell us, ‘Freeze!’” the Philly native said. The post went on to show how the editor used a computer to stimulate an explosive, chaotic scene — likely what fans can expect to see in the upcoming action flick, which follows Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Fans can also expect a new face in the franchise. On Monday (April 10), Deadline revealed “Euphoria’s” Eric Dane would be joining the film as an unnamed villain. The outlet noted that specifics regarding the plot are being tightly kept under wraps. Many may remember Dane as Cal Jacobs, the scandalous father of Nate Jacobs in the HBO hit series. Cast members returning for the blockbuster are Paola Núnez, Alexander Ludwig and Vanessa Hudgens.

See related posts below!

it’s happening 🫡 — 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐉𝐚𝐲𝐲𝐲 ! (@yung404jayyy) April 12, 2023

Snap!! I can’t waittt — 💫 (@Helena_Jigna) April 12, 2023

Eric Dane has been cast as the villain in ‘BAD BOYS 4’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/7vFmCf1OhT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 10, 2023

Bad Boys back together! Will Smith reunites with Martin Lawrence on set of fourth film https://t.co/OAklA0gXx4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 13, 2023