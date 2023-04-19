Photo: Cover art for Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera’s “un x100to” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

On Monday (April 17), Bad Bunny joined forces with Grupo Frontera for “un x100to” (or “1 percent”), which refers to what’s left of their phone batteries as they drunkenly call exes in the hopes of reconciliation.

“Me queda 1 por ciento, y lo usaré solo para decirte lo mucho que lo siento, que si me ven con otra en una disco solo es perdiendo el tiempo, baby, ¿pa’ qué te miento? Eso de que me vieron feliz, no, no es cierto, ya nada me hace reír, solo cuando veo las fotos y los vídeos que tengo de ti, salí con otra para olvidarte…”

The Edgar Barrera and Mag-produced collaboration boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Abelardo Baez. In the clip, viewers can see the artists performing the heartfelt number in front of a ranch in the middle of the desert.

Bad Bunny‘s most recent LP, Un Verano Sin Ti, quickly became one of the biggest albums of 2022 and still remains one of the highest-streamed bodies of work today. The 23-song effort — which boasts additional features from the likes of Chencho Corleone, Jhayco, Tony Dize, and Rauw Alejandro — is the second all-Spanish language album to top the Billboard 200, where it remained for 13 nonconsecutive weeks. Since then, the Puerto Rican star appeared on tracks like Arcángel’s “La Jumpa,” Ñengo Flow’s “Gato de Noche,” Gorillaz’s “Tormenta,” and Eladio Carrión’s “Coco Chanel.”

Originally from Texas and based in Mexico, Grupo Frontera initially gained popularity via covers of hit singles south of the border. Over the past year, original cuts like “Vete,” “Que Vuelvas” with Carin Leon, “Di Que Sí” with Grupo Marca Registrada, and “Frágil” with Yahritza Y Su Esencia helped to solidify the band’s position as one of the top regional talents in the game. Press play on Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera’s “un x100to” video below.

Bad Bunny
Grupo Frontera
Music Videos
Pop

