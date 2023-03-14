Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Although four South Carolina residents were recently violently kidnapped in Mexico, leading to two of their deaths and the death of an innocent bystander, local officials believe the country still poses less of a risk than America.

“Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico. That’s something the US citizens also know, just like our fellow Mexicans that live in the US,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during a press briefing on Monday (March 13), according to CNN. As previously reported by REVOLT, on March 3, Latavia “Tay” Washington McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric Williams ventured from South Carolina so that McGee could allegedly undergo cosmetic surgery. Just as the group crossed the Texas border and entered Matamoros, they were ambushed by members of the Gulf Cartel. The incident is still under investigation.

“US government alerts say that it’s safe to only travel [in the states of] Campeche and Yucatan. If that were the case, so many Americans wouldn’t be coming in to live in Mexico City and the rest of the country. In the past few years is when more Americans have come to live in Mexico. So, what’s happening? Why the paranoia?” Obrador continued. He then suggested that stipulations such as the United States issuing a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory was all part of “a campaign against Mexico from conservative US politicians that don’t want this country to keep developing for the good of the Mexican people.”

CNN noted that “Mexico’s overall homicide rate is among the highest in the world, and the country has been troubled by an epidemic of disappearances with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still missing.” Still, Obrador sees the warnings to American citizens as an “offense to the people of Mexico.” The president added, “We are not a protectorate of the United States or a colony of the United States. Mexico is a free, independent, sovereign country. We don’t take orders from anyone.” Woodard and Brown were named as the American casualties, while the innocent bystander was identified as 33-year-old Arely Servando.

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

California proposes allowing compensation for police brutality victims

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Shanquella Robinson's mother wants "the Cabo Six" convicted for her daughter's death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Memphis judge temporarily blocks release of additional Tyre Nichols arrest footage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Attorneys demand FBI step up arrest efforts in Shanquella Robinson's death case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Wife says she snapped before shooting husband who is accused of child molestation

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Innocent Mexican bystander killed during cartel kidnapping identified as church worker

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Yung Joc has the internet in stitches with 3D Tupac haircut

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Cartel members allegedly apologize for deadly Mexican kidnapping

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

"Black Girl Stuff" addresses the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.08.2023
