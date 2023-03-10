Photo: Wong Chung Ho via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, last Friday (March 3), four friends rode from South Carolina to Matamoros, Mexico so that one could proceed with cosmetic surgery. Before the group could make it to the appointment, they were stopped by members of the Gulf Cartel and forced into the back of a pickup truck at gunpoint. The violent kidnapping was caught on cellphone video and quickly went viral.

Unfortunately, two Americans — Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown — were killed during the abduction. The remaining survivors are LaTavia “Tay” Washington McGee and Eric Williams. While many have focused their attention on the United States citizens who were victims, some may have overlooked that an innocent Mexican bystander was shot and killed during the cartel kidnapping.

Yesterday (March 9), authorities identified the slain Mexico resident as 33-year-old Arely Servando. According to the New York Post, the woman was a church official who worked with kids at a summer school. Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said the victim was standing nearly a block and a half away from the chaotic scene when she was fatally struck by bullets from the Gulf Cartel’s Scorpions Group. Servando was also a graduate of the National College of Technical Professional Education and helped children at the Biblical Summer School. Those familiar with her say she was a member of the Association of Young Ambassadors of Pentecostal Power.

Priscila Andrade, the association’s president, shared fond memories of her former co-worker. “Arelita, as I affectionately called her, was my vice president along with many other things. My little sister, best friend and companion,” Andrade said. In a surprising turn of events, an anonymous person claiming to be a member of the Gulf Cartel sent officials a hand-written letter apologizing for the deaths. “We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” a portion of the message read. It also contained a photo of five men, believed to be the individuals involved, bound on the ground.

