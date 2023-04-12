Photo: Screenshot from Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s “4EVA” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA are ready to heat things up with their forthcoming KAYTRAMINÉ project dropping soon. Thankfully, eager fans didn’t have to wait long at all for an official preview, as the Portland rapper and Grammy-winning producer dropped off their first single, “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams, last Friday (April 7).

The duo swiftly followed up with the accompanying music video yesterday (April 11), a Jack Begert-directed clip that follows animated versions of the two artists throughout their adventures. On the record, Aminé slides over some groovy production co-created by Pharrell and KAYTRANADA:

“Yeah, walk up in this b**ch like sak pasé, she over here talkin’ ’bout nap boule (Yeah)/ I’m so west, it should be my last name, ayy (Yeah), I’m lookin’ for a cutie, someone who won’t betray (Woah)/ Yeah, and my love goes deep, if I say, ‘I love you,’ then that s**t is what I mean, I see you gettin’ wetter through your Jacquemus jeans/ My forevеr is forever, can’t let nothin’ comе between, diamonds in my ear put your wifey in a trance”

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a creative release with no features across 12 total tracks. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-song offering with special appearances from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KAYTRANADA spent the majority of 2022 out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also unleashed Simple., his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK in May of that year.

Be sure to press play on Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s brand new music video for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Aminé
KAYTRANADA
Music Videos
Pharrell Williams
Pop
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo keeps it simple as the internet defends her against a Twitter user's body-shaming post

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More