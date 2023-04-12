Aminé and KAYTRANADA are ready to heat things up with their forthcoming KAYTRAMINÉ project dropping soon. Thankfully, eager fans didn’t have to wait long at all for an official preview, as the Portland rapper and Grammy-winning producer dropped off their first single, “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams, last Friday (April 7).

The duo swiftly followed up with the accompanying music video yesterday (April 11), a Jack Begert-directed clip that follows animated versions of the two artists throughout their adventures. On the record, Aminé slides over some groovy production co-created by Pharrell and KAYTRANADA:

“Yeah, walk up in this b**ch like sak pasé, she over here talkin’ ’bout nap boule (Yeah)/ I’m so west, it should be my last name, ayy (Yeah), I’m lookin’ for a cutie, someone who won’t betray (Woah)/ Yeah, and my love goes deep, if I say, ‘I love you,’ then that s**t is what I mean, I see you gettin’ wetter through your Jacquemus jeans/ My forevеr is forever, can’t let nothin’ comе between, diamonds in my ear put your wifey in a trance”

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a creative release with no features across 12 total tracks. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-song offering with special appearances from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KAYTRANADA spent the majority of 2022 out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also unleashed Simple., his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK in May of that year.

Be sure to press play on Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s brand new music video for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams down below.