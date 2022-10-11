Back in August, Montreal-bred artist Lou Phelps returned with his latest Touché EP, a three-piece body of work that showed off his diverse flow over some genre-bending instrumentals. The outro is produced by Phelps himself while the two prior tracks boast assists from his brother, Kaytranada. The EP release was also paired with the music video for the title track.

Phelps decided it’s already time for some new music as he returned yesterday (Oct. 10) with “Out My Face.” The single is produced by Kaytranada once again and sees the duo join forces for a bouncy new track. On the song, Phelps smoothly delivers his bars about being unbothered no matter what the situation is:

Yeah, out my face (Uh-huh), she got her own thing, she gangsta servin’ bass/ Got another couple thousand for her shape, mm, independent, what the f**k I’m ‘posed to say?/ Matsuhisa ‘fore a n***a start the day, smokin’ grabba ‘fore she hit the runway/ New designer bag, she loves the Chanel, wasn’t there for her birthday, sent her Birkin through the mail, uh

Prior to the aforementioned Touché EP, Phelps linked up with Joyce Wrice and Oakland spitter Guapdad 4000 for their groovy collaboration track, “Oh Really?” That offering marked Phelps’ first release since his 2021 singles “Supersexe Freestyle” and “SOUND OF MONEY.”

In a previous interview, Phelps opened up about what it was like growing up with Kaytranada and how their passions heavily influenced each other. “And watching the evolution of someone, and just seeing their perspective on music and how they do things, it inspires and motivates you to make some fire stuff. Me and Kay have this tight relationship and it’s hard to replicate this type of relationship with any other producer,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Phelps’ brand new “Out My Face” single produced by Kaytranada down below.