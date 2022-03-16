Nearly a year after the release of her praised breakout album Overgrown, R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Wrice returns today with a refreshing new single, “Iced Tea.” The special new release sees her reconnecting with GRAMMY Award-winning producer KAYTRANADA for an irresistible anthem. On the song, the duo fuses their equally infection energies together to create a vibe that will boost anyone’s mood:

Way, feel some way when I’m in my bag, can’t slow the pace, I know my place/ It’s a shame how you hate on everything and everyone/ When you’re the one to blame, ooh-ooh, keep it on the low, ’cause I’m better on my own/ So you could go sit your ass over there (Yeah) caught up in my flow, something that you’ll never know/

On the release of her new single, Joyce shares: “I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA! ‘Iced Tea’ is a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground.”

In more exciting news, beginning on Friday, March 18th, Wrice will embark on the 26-date North American “Candydrip Tour” as direct support for her “Falling In Love” collaborator and 2022 GRAMMY nominee Lucky Daye.

Last year, Joyce Wrice shared the aforementioned debut project Overgrown. The project is executive-produced by 2021 “Song of the Year”’ GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown includes well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was just featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP. The 14-track LP boasts appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison who help her bring in the special moment.

Be sure to press play on Joyce Wrice’s brand new single “Iced Tea” produced by KAYTRANDA down below.