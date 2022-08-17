Earlier this month, Montreal-bred artist Lou Phelps returned with his new Touché EP, a three-piece body of work that showcases his nimble rhyme scheme over electro-rap beats. The outro is produced by Lou Phelps himself while the two prior tracks boast assists from his brother, Kaytranada. The EP release was also paired with the music video for the title track.

Yesterday (Aug. 16), Phelps shared the official visual for “Here We Go,” his first self-produced song he has ever released. Directed by Igal Perets, the new clip creates an intense environment, focusing solely on Phelps in a dark room as his lyrics play:

I knew she wanted more, got glitter on my clothes (For them ones, she gon’ drop it low)/ Here we go (To the ground), ring, ring, p**sy, baby blowin’ up my phone (Mommy and daddy, they are not at home)/ Here we go (They not in town, not in town), Bottega for the boots, shades Louis Vuitton (Long as I keep countin’ the hunnids and hunnids, these hoes around)

Here we go, she got too attached ’cause her other n***a broke, here we go, she buss it down, for them ones, she gon’ drop it low to the ground/ Okay, I got no problem with spendin’, I got no problems, I’m splendid, I like my b**ch independent/ Dollar bills on the floor, I think I just paid her tuition, all up in a n***a ear

Prior to this, Phelps joined forces with songstress Joyce Wrice and Oakland spitter Guapdad 4000 for their recent groovy collaboration track, “Oh Really?” The song was produced by Agajon and featured additional keys by Kiefer. “Oh Really?” marks Lou Phelps’ first offering since his 2021 singles “Supersexe Freestyle” and “SOUND OF MONEY.”

Be sure to press play on Lou Phelps’ brand new music video for “Here We Go” down below.