By Regina Cho
  /  08.04.2022

Today (Aug. 4), Montreal-bred artist Lou Phelps has returned with the release of his new Touché EP, a three-piece body of work that showcases his nimble rhyme scheme over electro-rap beats. The outro is produced by Lou Phelps himself while the two prior tracks boast assists from his brother, Kaytranada. The EP release was also paired with the official music video for the title track. Directed by Igal Perets, the visual follows Phelps as he rides through town while delivering his mellow yet confident flow:

Touché, we go and pour up the Dussé, side piece lookin’ like Foushée, Big Lou top of the food chain/ What? What did you say? I don’t give a f**k ’bout your two cents/ Gettin’ n***as mad in my new Benz, I don’t follow n***as, I don’t do trends

Prior to this, Phelps joined forces with songstress Joyce Wrice and Oakland spitter Guapdad 4000 for their recent groovy collaboration track, “Oh Really?.” The song was produced by Agajon and featured additional keys by Kiefer. “Oh Really?” marks Lou Phelps’ first offering since his 2021 singles “Supersexe Freestyle” and “SOUND OF MONEY.”

Back in 2020, Phelps shared his mixtape EXTRA EXTRA!, a well-received body of work that boasts his fan-favorite songs like “MUST BE” and “NIKE SHOE BOX” produced by Kaytranada. In a previous interview, Phelps opened up about what it was like growing up with Kaytranada and how their passions heavily influenced each other. “And watching the evolution of someone, and just seeing their perspective on music and how they do things, it inspires and motivates you to make some fire stuff. Me and Kay have this tight relationship and it’s hard to replicate this type of relationship with any other producer,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Lou Phelps’ brand new Touché EP down below along with the aforementioned music video for the title track.

Beyoncé unveils 'BREAK MY SOUL REMIXES' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2022

Doe Boy unleashes new EP 'Catch Me If You Can'

By DJ First Class
  /  07.29.2022
