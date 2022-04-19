This week, Lou Phelps has joined forces with songstress Joyce Wrice and Oakland spitter Guapdad 4000 for their brand new groovy collaboration track, “Oh Really?.” The track is produced by Agajon and features additional keys by Kiefer. “Oh Really?” highlights each artist’s strengths, opening up with Joyce’s sweet vocals over the bass strums as she is followed up by Phelps and Guapdad with their smooth bars:

I see you hittin my phone, saying that you love my songs/ Back then I couldn’t get a response, now I’m on

Turn it down, the weed loud we might wake the neighbors, I think a n***a ran out of paper/ Okay lil buddy, they wasn’t there when I used to be dusty, call em that’s on your own even if I tell them that I’m too hard to copy

“Oh Really?” marks Lou Phelps’ first offering since his 2021 singles “Supersexe Freestyle” and “SOUND OF MONEY,” which features production by Madlib. Backn 2020, Phelps shared his mixtape EXTRA EXTRA!, a well-received body of work that boasts his fan-favorite songs like “MUST BE” and “NIKE SHOE BOX” produced by Kaytranada.

Last year, Joyce Wrice shared her debut project Overgrown. The project is executive-produced by 2021 “Song of the Year”’ GRAMMY Award winner and 2021 Golden Globe Award-nominated producer D’Mile. Overgrown includes well-received singles like “So So Sick” and “Falling in Love,” the latter of which was just featured on Lucky Daye’s Table For Two EP. The 14-track LP boasts appearances from Masego, Freddie Gibbs, UMI, Kaytranada, Westside Gunn, and Devin Morrison who help her bring in the special moment.

Within the last few weeks, Guapdad 4000 has treated his fans with cuts like “Cheap,” “Ruthless,” and “Fearless.”

Be sure to press play on “Oh Really?” by Lou Phelps, Guapdad 4000, and Joyce Wrice down below.