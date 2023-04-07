Aminé and KAYTRANADA dropped some exciting news earlier this week when they shared they are teaming up for an upcoming joint album. Titled KAYTRAMINÉ, the body of work is set to drop this spring. This is not the first time the pair have worked together, as they have previously concocted hits like “YeYe,” “La Danse,” and more.

Thankfully, eager fans didn’t have to wait long at all for an official preview of KAYTRAMINÉ. Today (April 7), the duo drops off “4EVA,” the project’s first single that features an assist from none other than Pharrell Williams. On the track, Aminé glides over a groovy beat made by the two Grammy award-winning producers:

“Yeah, walk up in this b**ch like sak pasé (Yeah), she over here talkin’ ’bout nap boule (Yeah)/ I’m so west, it should be my last name, ayy (Yeah), I’m lookin’ for a cutie, someone who won’t betray (Woah)”

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a creative release with no features across 12 total tracks. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-song offering with special appearances from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KAYTRANADA spent the majority of 2022 out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also unleashed his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK in May of that year. Titled Simple., the body of work was led by singles like “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry and “Breathe.” Outside of his own releases, he could be heard lending his beatmaking talents to tracks like “Twin Flame” with Anderson .Paak, “Iced Tea” by Joyce Wrice, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s brand new “4EVA” single from their forthcoming KAYTRAMINÉ project down below.