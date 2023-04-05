Photo: Frank Hoensch / Contributor via Getty Images and Matt Jelonek / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  04.05.2023

Music lovers have a big treat coming toward them very soon as two widely loved favorites are finally joining forces. Yesterday (April 4), Aminé announced he will be teaming up with KAYTRANADA for an upcoming body of work, fittingly titled KAYTRAMINÉ. This is not the first time the pair have worked together, as they have previously concocted hits like “YeYe,” “La Danse,” and more.

The Portland emcee and Grammy award-winning producer announced the news on social media with a trailer. The simple but effective clip sees KAYTRANADA manipulating an orange MIDI controller filled with voice bits of a woman saying their names. He then makes a beat out of the sounds, and the visual proceeds to zoom out and reveal both artists jamming to their own creation.

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a creative release with no features across 12 total tracks. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-song offering with special appearances from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KAYTRANADA spent the majority of 2022 out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also unleashed his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK in May of that year. Titled Simple., the body of work was led by singles like “Dog Food” featuring Denzel Curry and “Breathe.” Outside of his own releases, he could be heard lending his beatmaking talents to tracks like “Twin Flame” with Anderson .Paak, “Iced Tea” by Joyce Wrice, and plenty more.

