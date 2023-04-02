Marlon Wayans is in the throes of mourning the passing of his father, Howell Wayans. The family patriarch passed away two days ago (March 31) at the age of 86. The Sextuplets star reportedly learned the gut-wrenching news after wrapping the first of two shows at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California, on Friday. The ever-consummate professional returned to the stage hours later for his follow-up performance, where he worked the tragedy into his routine.

He shared the monumental loss with his fans on social media on Saturday (April 1). In one post, he shared a loving picture of him embracing his father. In the caption, he reflects on how his father inspired him as a child to become a man. “My Dad said, ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on, I wanted to be a MAN,” wrote the multi-hyphenated talent.

“Thank you, Pop, for being an example of a man to all your boys,” he continued. Marlon is the youngest of 10 children, which includes five sisters. “I pray all young Black boys can grow up to be a man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you, I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by [my] bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her, her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven, I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make,” concluded his caption.

The Wayans family lost their matriarch, Elvira, at the age of 81 in July 2020. Marlon has publicly mourned her passing on social media and, most recently, through his comedy. His latest special, God Loves Me, was originally inspired by the colossal loss of his mother, with whom he shared a close bond.

Since announcing his father’s passing, the comedian has been flooded with love from adoring fans and his peers. “Love to you and the family. He was [a] man and King among men. It’s evident in the legacy of FAMILY he raised and cared for,” wrote D.L. Hughley.

“Love you for life, Marlon! We, your village, are holding you and the entire Wayans family up in prayer and are here to walk with you on the journey ahead. Grateful to GOD for the legacy of your Mom and Dad that inspires so much love and laughter in this world, which desperately needs it,” wrote actress Essence Atkins, whom Marlon has worked with on multiple projects, including the “Marlon” show.

Chaunté Wayans, Marlon’s niece, joined him in publicly honoring Howell. See her heartfelt tribute below, where she remembers him as a man of dedication and loyalty. Other family members, such as Howell’s daughter Diedra Wayans and his great nephew Craig Wayans, also shared tributes.

