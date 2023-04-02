Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Marlon Wayans is in the throes of mourning the passing of his father, Howell Wayans. The family patriarch passed away two days ago (March 31) at the age of 86. The Sextuplets star reportedly learned the gut-wrenching news after wrapping the first of two shows at Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, California, on Friday. The ever-consummate professional returned to the stage hours later for his follow-up performance, where he worked the tragedy into his routine.

He shared the monumental loss with his fans on social media on Saturday (April 1). In one post, he shared a loving picture of him embracing his father. In the caption, he reflects on how his father inspired him as a child to become a man. “My Dad said, ‘A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST.’ From that day on, I wanted to be a MAN,” wrote the multi-hyphenated talent.

“Thank you, Pop, for being an example of a man to all your boys,” he continued. Marlon is the youngest of 10 children, which includes five sisters. “I pray all young Black boys can grow up to be a man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you, I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by [my] bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her, her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven, I know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine Jesus can make,” concluded his caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marlon Wayans (@marlonwayans)

The Wayans family lost their matriarch, Elvira, at the age of 81 in July 2020. Marlon has publicly mourned her passing on social media and, most recently, through his comedy. His latest special, God Loves Me, was originally inspired by the colossal loss of his mother, with whom he shared a close bond.

Since announcing his father’s passing, the comedian has been flooded with love from adoring fans and his peers. “Love to you and the family. He was [a] man and King among men. It’s evident in the legacy of FAMILY he raised and cared for,” wrote D.L. Hughley.

“Love you for life, Marlon! We, your village, are holding you and the entire Wayans family up in prayer and are here to walk with you on the journey ahead. Grateful to GOD for the legacy of your Mom and Dad that inspires so much love and laughter in this world, which desperately needs it,” wrote actress Essence Atkins, whom Marlon has worked with on multiple projects, including the “Marlon” show.

Chaunté Wayans, Marlon’s niece, joined him in publicly honoring Howell. See her heartfelt tribute below, where she remembers him as a man of dedication and loyalty. Other family members, such as Howell’s daughter Diedra Wayans and his great nephew Craig Wayans, also shared tributes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chaunte’ Wayans (@cwayans)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayansgirl (@diedrawayans)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Mexican nurse dies after performing liposuction on herself

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Marlon Wayans
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Funeral plans announced for Nashville mass school shooting victims

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Mexican nurse dies after performing liposuction on herself

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

7 California police officers charged with death of man who pleaded "I can't breathe"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Covenant School staff killed in shooting praised by community for heroic actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.29.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Former classmate of Nashville shooter shares cryptic texts sent before deadly attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More