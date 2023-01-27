As previously reported by REVOLT, Randy Gonzalez, the patriarch of the father-son duo Enkyboys, lost his battle with colon cancer on Wednesday (Jan. 25). Randy, 35, and his son Brice Gonzalez, 6, rose to fame after creating videos on TikTok that continuously went viral. Their lovable skits grew so popular that Brice became a cast member on the NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” starring comedian George Lopez.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father, Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord. I would like to thank everyone for your kind words [and] condolences. It really means a lot. We will be doing a public memorial in Houston, TX. More information will be provided at a later date,” a post on their joint Enkyboys social media accounts began. After sharing information on where to send donations and cards for the family, the message continued: “I wish I could hug you [and] give you a kiss one more time, dad, but I know you will be watching over me, mom and the girls. Until I see you again, dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you. Please keep my family in your prayers. Thanks.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father , Randy Gonzalez. My dad fought a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord.

I would Like to thank everyone for your kind words & condolences. It really means a lot. pic.twitter.com/OIxjbp4P63 — enkyboys (@enkyboys) January 27, 2023

Lopez extended his sympathies for the deceased’s loved ones via social media. “My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga,” the actor wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo of the Enkyboys smiling. Randy first informed fans of his terminal diagnosis in April 2022. At the time, he said medical experts gave him two to three years to live, with the possibility of five if he chose to undergo chemotherapy.

Over on Twitter, supporters continued to uplift the family during their difficult time. One user shared an older clip of Brice in which he was holding back tears as he told fans he was sad to be away from his parents while filming “Lopez vs Lopez.” He revealed he was in California but his family stayed behind in Florida. “It’s just hard for me because I’m not going to see my parents for two whole weeks, and it’s hard for me, and I just wanna come on here and give y’all an update that I miss my parents,” he said in the emotional video. “This is so sad. Lord, I pray you surround him [and] keep your hands on this little boy and his family during the passing of his dad. If he missed his parents for weeks in this video, not having his dad no more is (crying face emoji). Lord keep him on the right paths #Enkyboys.”

See others sharing their support below.

We will be doing a public memorial in Houston Tx. More information will be provided at a later date.If you would like to donate please do so by donating on cash app $Bricethadice If you would like to send any cards or letters please email us. I wish I could hug & kiss you- Brice pic.twitter.com/qFC3um1Vs0 — enkyboys (@enkyboys) January 27, 2023