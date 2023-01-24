As previously reported by REVOLT, on Saturday (Jan. 21) night, an armed gunman entered a venue in Monterey Park, California and fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others. An 11th victim soon died as a result of their injuries. Since then, two more deadly mass shootings have happened in the state.

In Saturday’s attack, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran was identified as the suspect. Tran allegedly entered Star Ballroom Dance Studio around 10:22 p.m. and carried out the attack. Monterey Park is known for its large Asian American community and residents were celebrating their Lunar New Year weekend. An intense manhunt began to find the gunman, and on Sunday (Jan. 22), Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced Tran was found dead inside a white van. The deceased suspect suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Torrance, California, about 30 miles from Saturday’s tragedy.

Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 22, 2023

On Monday (Jan. 23), another deadly mass shooting occurred in Half Moon Bay, California, near the San Francisco Bay area. Chunli Zhao, 67, is accused of killing four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road. Authorities then found three more victims at a separate location. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus noted that Zhao is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody about two hours after the crimes. “This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” Corpus shared. Deputies first received calls about the shooter around 2:22 p.m.

Unfortunately, that evening, another mass shooting was reported in Oakland, California. One person was killed, and seven others were injured in the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 p.m. In this case, no one called to report the incident. According to the Oakland Police Department, they received an alert from ShotSpotter — gunshot detection technology, CNN noted. Prior to the gunfire in Oakland, California, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, “At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

See related posts below.

At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 24, 2023

OPD is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 23, 2023, in the 5900 block of Macarthur Blvd, just after 6:00 PM. More in the link:https://t.co/6YDUBjSzvf#SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/6rmYB7bixp — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 24, 2023