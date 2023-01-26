Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/Contributor/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.26.2023

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, which he created with his son, Brice Gonzalez, has died at the age of 35. According to TMZ, a source close to the family said that he passed away Wednesday (Jan. 25) morning in hospice after struggling with colon cancer.

Back in April of last year, the father of three broke the news to his 15 million fans, saying that he was diagnosed with the disease about six months prior and given two to three years to live. He stated that chemotherapy could extend it to an additional five years. Randy created a GoFundMe to help pay for his treatments, after he claimed he was denied at a cancer center at the University of Texas because they didn’t take his insurance. It has raised over $252,000 as of Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

“This fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for colon cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it,” the statement on the GoFundMe reads. Enkyboys, who continued to use their social media platform to spread awareness about colon cancer, rose to fame posting funny lip-syncing videos on TikTok. The internet has taken to social media to pay tribute to the iconic internet personality with some of their viral videos.

 

“D**n, RIP Randy Gonzalez from TikTok! If you don’t know or remember him, this is him and his son’s most famous TikTok. [Prayers] and condolences up for and to his family,” MaseSkyWalker21 tweeted.

“Heard news that Randy Gonzalez from the infamous [Enkyboys] had passed away and I’ve been crying ever since. Prayers and love being sent out to his family and his beautiful little boy and partner in crime,” Samrareis tweeted.

Another Twitter user shared, “So, so, so sad. RIP to Randy Gonzalez. I loved this skit he did with his son.”

You can watch more videos that fans shared below:

