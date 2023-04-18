On Friday (April 14), Kodak Black unveiled a new single titled “No Love For A Thug.” Produced by Lbeats, the track sees the Floridian star harmonizing about family, street life, his internal battles, and more.

“I fell out with my homie, I lost my baby girl, s**t got crazy, we found out about my baby boy, Lord knows that I’m lonely, I never say a word, I’m tryna act like I’m happy, I’m tryna fake it, I’m goin’ through changes, you better know where you aimin’, you better know where you came in, you better know where I came from, sometimes I hate that I’m famous, but I’m in love with this paper, I’m pushin’ violence, but really I just need a hug, I wanna feel wanted, not taken advantage of…”

Back in October of 2022, Kodak liberated his latest project, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a 19-song effort with additional assists from Lil Crix, VVSNCE, NFL Tuewop, and Prince Swanny. Since then, he’s provided rhymes for many of his peers, appearing on songs like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “Water (Drowning, Pt. 2),” Anuel AA’s “Sufro,” Doodie Lo’s “ISTG, PT. 2,” Diplo’s “Wasted,” Trippie Redd’s “COLORS,” Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy),” Internet Money’s “I Remember,” and Gucci Mane’s “King Snipe.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the “No Flockin” star recently revealed that he is now a student at Arizona State University.

“Arizona been one of my states. Fun fact — I’m really enrolled in ASU after getting my GED in jail,” he said. “I’m just in love with applying myself, although [my] money so long, I can teach the school something.”

Press play on Kodak Black‘s “No Love For A Thug” below. Given his usual output, one can expect a new body of work from him in the near future.