Photo: Cover art for Internet Money’s “I Remember” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

On Friday (March 24), Internet Money unveiled their new single, “I Remember,” an emotional offering that features Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black. Over production from Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, Cxdy, E-Trou, Nash Beats, Dyryk, and DJ Showtime, Roddy and Kodak can be heard reflecting on harder times before the fame and fortune.

“I can tell you what I’ve done been through, now I done made my way back in the coupe, I ain’t tryna make it back in the news, I remember when the water bill was due, so f**ked up, I’m sippin’ water with the juice, in the trenches, I was taught to kill and shoot, I just want a lot of water on my wrist…”

Back in 2020, Internet Money released their debut LP, B4 The Storm, a 17-song body of work with a wealth of appearances from Trippie Redd, Future, Swae Lee, Young Nudy, The Kid LAROI, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, and more. A couple of years later, they would keep their momentum going with the six-song EP We All We Got, complete with assists from LUCKI, Ken Carson, Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, Yeat, and Lil Yachty.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Taylor opened up about the meaning of Internet Money and its intention.

“It’s hard to explain really,” he began. “I kind of put it on my back because there is like a war going on between industry producers and internet producers right now and how they think we’re f**king the game up or we’re saturating it and all this s**t. Not really. We’re just doing what we gotta do. We like doing music and this is how we survive. This is how we make money, and I’m not gonna let anybody slander the name of any internet producer. So it’s kind of like a producer union.”

Press play on “I Remember” below.

