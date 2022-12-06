Over the weekend, Yungeen Ace unveiled his latest album, Survivor of the Trenches. The new project features appearances from Rob49, FastMoney Goon, GMK, Real Boston Richey, and more across 14 tracks. Paired with the release was the official music video for “Gang Nem,” the project’s EST Gee-assisted standout. On the song, Ace spits some bars about the importance of loyalty:

“Where is the n***a to vouch for me? That n***a is dead as dead/ I gotta watch what I say on this mic, ’cause I ain’t tryna go to feds/ I told the b**ches to close her leg, ’cause I just want the head, I can’t fall for none of these b**ches, I’m tryna stay ahead/ Huh-uh, I was on the block with a G-lock (G-lock), you can tell the police, all his guns props (Uh-uh)/ Got the streets on fire, in a headlock (A headlock), run them n***as down, give ’em head scars (Uh-uh)”

Back in April, the Chicago-bred rapper shared All On Me, which contained 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received singles like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.” Prior to that was 2 Broken 2 Heal, his 2021 joint album with Nuski2Squad. 2 Broken 2 Heal housed 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon.

Outside of his own releases, Ace can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Members” by KB Mike, “Can’t Be Broke” by Rick Ross, “Hood Vet” by GMK, “Impress Me” by FCG Heem, and more.

Be sure to press play on Yungeen Ace’s brand new Survivor of the Trenches album along with his “Gang Nem” music video down below.