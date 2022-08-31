By Regina Cho
  /  08.31.2022

Back in April, Yungeen Ace blessed the masses with his latest body of work All On Me, which contains 17 songs and additional features from Kodak Black, Boosie Badazz, Baby23, Toosii, Spinabenz, and YBeezy. The project was led by well-received singles like “Life of Sin,” and “B.A.M.”

Today (Aug. 31), the Chicago-born rapper returns with a brand new heartfelt track titled “Rekindle 23.” The TeoShotThis-directed visual includes raw footage of a funeral for one of Yungeen’s late friends. On the song, he spits some reflective bars that break down what happened:

I been in that water, but I ain’t safe, my dawg just finished trial and lost the case/ Couple days before I was a pallbearer, he done bury his jay/ I ain’t walk up on his casket when It’s up, I ain’t want that to be the last time I seen his face, while I see my tears fallin’, I ain’t cried in a while but I seen blood and this feeling deep/

We ain’t lose connection, we ain’t talk bad, still my thug/ I felt her soul when I was hugging her tight when I gave his momma a hug, I’m still mad we ain’t rekindle our flame, but you know it’s still love/ I’m trying, but it’s only so much that a n***a can take, inside I’m dying, everyday feel like my last

The aforementioned All On Me follows 2 Broken 2 Heal, Yungeen Ace’s joint album with Nuski2Squad that made landfall last year. That project saw 10 hard-hitting songs and a single assist from FastMoney Goon. 2021 also saw Ace liberating Life of Betrayal 2x, complete with collaborations alongside Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, King Von, YFN Lucci, G Herbo, and more.

Be sure to press play on Yungeen Ace’s brand new “Rekindle 23” music video down below.

