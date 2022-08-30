Yung Bleu announced on his Instagram account on Monday (Aug. 29) that he is building his own university to help fellow artists and producers. As stated in his caption, the facility will offer many things, including resources and state-of-the-art technology. “Moon Boy University on the way this January,” Bleu wrote. “Facility for all my Moon Boy University producers, my artists, video production team, etc.”

He added, “Top of the year is going be some amazing s**t getting done, I promise—studio, conference room. Video/Movie production room. I’m even going to start inviting young upcoming producers to do classes etc.! I’m so excited about this. @moonboyuniv.”

Recently, the Alabama native celebrated one of the biggest wins of his career; A feature with Nicki Minaj. Earlier this month, the 28-year-old shared the news on his Instagram, revealing that the two recorded a song together.

“This song I just did with Bleu,” Minaj wrote in her Instagram Story before Bleu reposted and said in the caption of his since-deleted post, “Bout that time @nickiminaj.” Bleu has expressed his desire to work with the Queens rapper in the past. He then retweeted an old post about his dream collaborations with Minaj topping the list to let fans know he had manifested the opportunity. “Power of the tongue! And it’s a hit,” Bleu tweeted.

During his Sony Hall performance last year, Bleu shared that he was working on a track with Minaj. However, he would later retract that, stating that he was expressing his desires and got carried away.

On Twitter, he clarified that they are not working on new music. “We don’t have a song yet, actually tho, y’all. I just wanted to play some sh*t we was working on since we was in New York,” Yung Bleu tweeted. “Ain gotta verse just yet. And Ain’t mean for it to go viral I was just having a lil moment with my fans, and I was drunk talking too much lol,” he said.

You can catch all of the posts down below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLEU (@bleuvandross)

Nicki Minaj says she just made a song with Bleu 🎶 https://t.co/FoC4kydEIQ pic.twitter.com/s3KR1MTFIW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 4, 2022