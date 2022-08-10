Next Friday (Aug. 19), Internet Money will unveil their forthcoming We All We Got EP. The collective shared the first preview “She Want Some More” last month. They made their swift return yesterday (Aug. 9) to drop off another taste, this time tapping in with Lucki for their new “2K In The Soda” track. On the song, Lucki smoothly raps about the rockstar lifestyle:

I only came to L.A. for the drank, only pop tens, they pink, I only do a Mercedes Benz if it say AMG/ I only stay close with my friends, the ones that play for keeps, uh/ I can see everything a ho gon’ do, but we gon’ wait and see, I took one more 30 backstage before my meet and greet

Taz Taylor from Internet Money also recently stopped by to visit Zane Lowe for an interview on Apple Music 1, during which he shared how the collaboration came about. “We was just vibing in the studio honestly,” said Taylor. “Lucki is a real personable person, the same person he is on social media is the same type of person he is in real life. I’ve been a Lucki fan for a minute. I got hit with Freeway 3. I kinda already had an idea of the type of stuff I wanted him on. Being in the position I’m in now I can get to whoever I want to work with right now. But it’s rare that you meet someone that’s genuine and themselves.”

Last year, the I.M. collective blessed the masses with their debut album B4 The Storm, a 17-track body of work that featured virtually all of your favorite artists — Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, Future, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Gates, NAV, and more.

Be sure to press play on Internet Money’s brand new single “2K In the Soda” featuring Lucki down below.