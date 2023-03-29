While the nation is still reeling from yet another senseless mass school shooting, one Arizona governor’s representative thought it would be a great time to post an insensitive tweet about the deadly situation. In the message posted on social media, Josselyn Berry took aim at “transphobes” with an image of a woman holding a gun.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Monday (March 27) morning, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender, opened fire at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. The elementary school attack left seven dead, including the shooter. Later that evening, Berry wrote, “Us when we see transphobes,” along with a photo of a woman pointing two firearms at someone.

It’s official Joselyn Berry has resigned. pic.twitter.com/8euyONWTGh — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) March 29, 2023

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake previously stated that Hale pre-planned the massacre and harbored “some resentment for having to go to that school.” She also left behind a manifesto and in a press conference, Drake shared that authorities were not ruling out the possibility of the school shooting being a targeted attack. Today (March 29), Berry resigned. “The governor does not condone violence in any form. This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The governor has received and accepted the resignation of the press secretary,” Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office said.

Since the now-viral tweet, Berry has set her social media accounts to private. On social media, many users could not believe the post they’d read. “Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist, Katie Hobbs’ press secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with. Calling for violence like this is un-American [and] never acceptable. Josselyn Berry should be fired immediately,” one account wrote.

BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs's press secretary has resigned after posting a tweet advocating violence against those who oppose the radical trans agenda. pic.twitter.com/71t3HCyep7 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 29, 2023

