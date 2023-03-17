Doechii has stormed onto the music scene with hit singles like “Persuasive” and “Crazy” after Top Dawg Entertainment announced her as the newest name on their roster. She then followed up those efforts with her she / her / black b**ch EP, containing five tracks and collaborations with Rico Nasty, Jst Ray, and SZA, the last of whom hopped on a highly anticipated remix of “Persuasive.”

Today (March 17), the Tampa-raised talent makes her return with her brand new single, “What It Is,” and recruited fellow Florida artist Kodak Black for the assist. The track is produced by certified hitmaker J. White Did It. On the song, Doechii interpolates Trillville’s iconic “Some Cut” opening hook:

“What it is, h**? What’s up? Every good girl needs a little thug, every block boy needs a little love/ If you put it down, I’ma pick it up, up, up, can’t you just see, it’s just me and you?/ Panoramic view, that’s my point of view, bae, all about me, that’s the energy/ That’s that lemon pepper wing, I’m a 10-piece, baby, bathroom fully in the bando/ He gon’ make it flip, do it with no handles, never switchin’ sides, only switchin’ angles”

Outside of her own aforementioned releases, the “B**ch I’m Nice” rapper also could be heard on recent collaborations like “Girls Night Out” by Babyface, “Pro Freak” by Smino, “Xtasy (Remix)” by Ravyn Lenae, and more.

Kodak’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, a 19-track offering with features from Prince Swanny, NFL Tuewop, VVSNCE, and Lil Crix. He also released Back for Everything earlier that year, which was led by the viral hit “Super Gremlin.”

Be sure to press play on Doechii’s brand new “What It Is” single featuring Kodak Black down below.