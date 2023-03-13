Photo: Screenshot from Smino’s “Wyoming (Freestyle)” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Back in October 2022, Smino unveiled his Luv 4 Rent album. The body of work was equipped with features from J. Cole, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Lucky Daye, Phoelix, Kal Banx, Ravyn Lenae, Lil Uzi Vert, and more across 15 tracks. Preceding the project were a good amount of well-received singles, including “Matinee,” “Louphoria,” and “Modennaminute.”

Over the weekend, the Missouri-bred artist dropped off a treat for his fans, a brand new bar-heavy offering titled “Wyoming (Freestyle).” The newly released clip was directed and edited by The Film Lord and follows Smino as he travels across the country on tour. In the freestyle, he spits over a beat co-produced by frequent collaborators Monte Booker, Naz, and Hmsh:

“It’s snowing in Wyoming (It’s snowing in Wyoming), big drop, when I ride, I park it for my amusement/ See kids play claim games like we used to, back when wins ain’t come with so many bruises/ Back when trends wasn’t topics, we just doin’ s**t, knew I was on s**t, I could rhyme down to the oranges/ Young and anointed, Italy to Illinois, I’m here for the changes, b**ches give me head and tails, love how the coin flip/ Fly gals bounce a** on me on some Boeing s**t”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Smino is currently busy out on the road with Dreamville mainstay JID. The “Luv Is 4Ever Tour” kicked off on Jan. 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington and will wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee later this month on March 29. In related news, the “Wild Irish Roses” singer was also honored by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones last year with his very own Smino Day that will be celebrated in his city each year on Dec. 18.

Be sure to press play on Smino’s brand new “Wyoming (Freestyle)” down below.

