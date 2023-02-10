Kodak Black has been working relentlessly ever since his pardon in 2021. The Broward County rapper has unveiled a number of projects, including Back For Everything and Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1. However, he also expanded well beyond the world of music. Yak has built a long resume surrounding philanthropic efforts by donating to various causes and providing air conditioners to housing projects in his stomping grounds. Clearly, Kodak has many things he wants to accomplish.

Now, it is clear that higher education is also in his plans. In 2018, Yak confirmed that he received his GED while incarcerated. “I just received my high school diploma today and although it is a big accomplishment for me, I am yearning for more,” he said in an announcement. Yesterday (Feb. 9), he revealed that he is now a student at Arizona State University.

Kodak Black said he is enrolled in college at Arizona State University 👀 🎓 pic.twitter.com/2SmVJn29SM — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) February 9, 2023

He didn’t reveal what program he enrolled in. However, Yak suggested that he might have a few lessons for his profs. “Arizona been one of my states fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail I’m jus in love wit[h] applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something,” he wrote. Kodak previously mentioned intentions to go to college over the past few years. After earning his General Education Diploma, the Florida Gators invited him to their locker room to celebrate with them and the “Super Gremlin” rapper used the opportunity to inquire about going to Florida University to earn his degree. “I got my GED, man, I’m trying to come to college,” he told the coach as the room erupted with laughter. Though he is not headed to Florida University, Arizona State welcomed him with open arms.

Congrats to Kodak Black on his new acceptance into ASU!