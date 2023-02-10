Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black has been working relentlessly ever since his pardon in 2021. The Broward County rapper has unveiled a number of projects, including Back For Everything and Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1. However, he also expanded well beyond the world of music. Yak has built a long resume surrounding philanthropic efforts by donating to various causes and providing air conditioners to housing projects in his stomping grounds. Clearly, Kodak has many things he wants to accomplish.

Now, it is clear that higher education is also in his plans. In 2018, Yak confirmed that he received his GED while incarcerated. “I just received my high school diploma today and although it is a big accomplishment for me, I am yearning for more,” he said in an announcement. Yesterday (Feb. 9), he revealed that he is now a student at Arizona State University.

He didn’t reveal what program he enrolled in. However, Yak suggested that he might have a few lessons for his profs. “Arizona been one of my states fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail I’m jus in love wit[h] applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something,” he wrote. Kodak previously mentioned intentions to go to college over the past few years. After earning his General Education Diploma, the Florida Gators invited him to their locker room to celebrate with them and the “Super Gremlin” rapper used the opportunity to inquire about going to Florida University to earn his degree. “I got my GED, man, I’m trying to come to college,” he told the coach as the room erupted with laughter. Though he is not headed to Florida University, Arizona State welcomed him with open arms.

Congrats to Kodak Black on his new acceptance into ASU!

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video
By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon stars in mouth-watering DoorDash Super Bowl ad
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

SZA to be honored as Woman of the Year at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards
By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

ABC releases teaser for first Damar Hamlin interview since near-fatal cardiac arrest
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Drake shares serious bets for Sunday's Super Bowl

By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz to become first Afro-Latina on United States quarter

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023
