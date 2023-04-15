On the latest episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN welcomed the legendary comedian, actor, and author T.K. Kirkland to discuss his illustrious career, Blac Chyna turning over a new leaf, Suge Knight, and Chris Tucker, among other topics.

Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, Kirkland first gained attention in the late 1980s as a stand-up comedian with a unique style. Over the years, he has shared the stage with comedy greats, such as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, and made memorable appearances on popular television shows like “Def Comedy Jam” and “ComicView.” Kirkland has also ventured into acting with roles in films like 1997’s Strays and guest appearances on popular television series, including “In Living Color” and “Moesha.”

A prolific writer and content creator, Kirkland has been involved in the production of several comedy specials, including his 2019 offering Who Raised You? Much like his contemporaries, the comedian also found himself in the podcast space, having launched “The T.K. Kirkland Show” with over 300 episodes to date. In recent years, the industry veteran has focused on mentoring up-and-coming talent, using his wealth of experience to help guide the next generation of comedians and entertainers.

To help give fans a recap, REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts we learned from the TK Kirkland “Drink Champs” episode. Check them out below, and watch the full installment here.

1. On apologizing to Eddie Murphy for stealing his brother’s Rolex

Starting off the interview, Kirkland opened up about apologizing to Eddie Murphy for stealing his brother Charlie Murphy’s Rolex in his youth, emphasizing personal growth and a desire for redemption. He recounted the relief and weight lifted after Eddie’s receptive response, culminating in an emotional apology 30 years later. “That had been on my mind because I never got to meet Charlie Murphy again. From 1982, even when he got into stand-up, we never crossed each other’s path,” he shared.

“I walked up to him, ‘I said how you doing, Eddie? About 20-something-years ago, you invited me into your home and I just want you to understand as a man, I truly apologize for what I did to come into your home and be disrespectful.’ We all owned homes and if you allow someone in your home, it’s like n**ga, I f**k with you. As a youngster, I didn’t understand that. When I understood life, I was mad at my motherf**king self,” Kirkland revealed.

2. On the increase of domestic violence

In March, 25-year-old Deontray Flanagan was accused of choking his 2-year-old daughter during a FaceTime call with her mother, ending with Flanagan being charged with murder. Kirkland, reflecting on the news, shared, “These young n**gas is tripping… Because his girl wouldn’t give him the passcode to the phone, choked his daughter on FaceTime, and killed the baby in front of her. Little b**ch a** n**ga.”

He later pivoted, “You don’t need to settle down in your 20s. In your 20s, you’re supposed to explore the f**king world. You’re supposed to date, have a good time, stack your motherf**king money,” Kirkland shared. “If you start dating at a young age, by the time you’re 30 and 40, your way of thinking is different. The same a** I liked 40 years ago ain’t the same a** I like now.”

3. On Blac Chyna getting baptized and deleting her OnlyFans

Blac Chyna has been publicly chronicling her journey of undoing cosmetic enhancements, including a breast implant reduction and silicone butt injection removal. Through sharing her experiences and dissolving facial fillers, she’s spent the last several weeks warning others about potential complications whilst encouraging self-acceptance on her newfound journey to Christianity. Kirkland took the time to applaud the celebrity and socialite for leading young women down the right path.

“I’m proud of Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna evolved — that’s what life is about. She got baptized, she got her tattoos [removed], and it’s going to be so many women who are going to look at her and be like, ‘I want to change. I want to become a better person.’ We gotta clap for that,” Kirkland stated. “We want our women. It’s not that our women are lost; it’s the men that are running the streets now are not being strong to lead them.”

4. On Suge Knight being painted as a bad guy

Suge Knight, often regarded as hip hop’s notorious antagonist, built a reputation for using force to navigate the music industry during the ’90s. His rumored involvement in the 1997 murder of Notorious B.I.G., allegedly dangling Vanilla Ice off of a balcony, and reportedly funding Death Row using drug money further fueled this perception. Contrary to popular belief, Kirkland recalled Suge as one of the kindest individuals he’s encountered.

“Suge is really one of the nicest n**gas on the planet. When I was on tour with N.W.A., Suge Knight was me and Dre’s bodyguard,” Kirkland explained. “He had the ability to be one of the most phenomenal icons in the world. This n**ga was truly at Jimmy Iovine’s house with John Kennedy Jr. playing football. Suge could’ve been mayor of Los Angeles, California.”

He added, “I feel bad that he’s in a prison, doing 20 years [and] probably will die in there when I know his life could’ve been on a yacht somewhere.”

5. On his comedy special Who Raised You?

Kirkland’s 2019 comedy special Who Raised You? delved into societal values and personal responsibility. Throughout the offering, he thoughtfully explored the impact of upbringing on individual choices. He told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN the story of how the name came about, sharing that it came from an experience with a woman he was dating at the time.

According to Kirkland, “I was dating this young lady and she was getting on my nerve to the point where I was like, ‘I got to meet your parents because I want to know who the f**k sent you to the world unprepared. You’re so gorgeous that your mom and dad didn’t give you the rules of life.’ So I was like, ‘Who raised you?’”

He went on, “When you meet a woman, whether you want to be with her or not, give her game to survive the n**ga she is really going to be with. It takes a certain type of player to say some s**t like that.”

6. On being with Biggie and Tupac the same days they died

Later in the conversation, Kirkland revealed that he was with both Biggie and Tupac the same days they died. The “California Love” rapper passed away in September 1996, and The Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed only months later. Kirkland explained he spent time with Biggie in Malibu, unaware of the tragedy that would later unfold. Upon returning from a comedy show, he was shocked to discover the news of Biggie’s shooting.

“What’s crazy is when Biggie Smalls died, I was with Biggie the day he died. When Tupac died, I was with Tupac the day he died,” Kirkland stated. “Tupac is the reason I got the name T to the motherf**king K.”

7. On Chris Tucker turning away from comedy after Friday

Seemingly on pace to be one of his generation’s most successful comedians, Chris Tucker took a hiatus from acting and comedy after embracing Christianity in 1997, leading to his absence from the sequels of the 1995 film Friday. His newfound faith, coupled with the pursuit of other interests, contributed to this temporary departure from the spotlight. Having a relationship with Tucker, Kirkland gave his perspective on the comedian’s abrupt shift.

“Chris Tucker, to me, could’ve been the richest stand-up comedian ever. He didn’t want to curse no more. Unless we’re in the room, we don’t really know. From the outside looking in, something happened that changed him, and he did what he thought was best for him,” Kirkland explained.

8. On being falsely accused of rape and sending his accuser to jail

Several years ago, Kirkland was falsely accused of raping a woman that he met at a nightclub in Atlanta. He told N.O.R.E. and EFN the story of how she caught him with another woman, eventually leading to detectives interrogating the comedian about what happened. Luckily for Kirkland, he pressed charges against the woman who was later convicted and placed in prison for two years.

“I was out of town, and the manager of the club called me and he said, ‘T.K., the cops was looking for you.’ I got right back on the plane and came back. The thing about my reputation is everybody knows I love treating women well,” Kirkland stated. “I f**ked her, we had a good time, and the next day I was with another b**ch… That girl got mad because she saw me with another woman. I’m not the guy that’s going to sugarcoat it.”

9. On comedians signing to streaming services

Over the past few years, many comedians, including the likes of Dave Chappelle, Trevor Noah, and Chris Rock have reportedly been paid millions by streaming services like Netflix for original stand-up specials that live exclusively on their platforms. Pivoting from the topic of “Drink Champs” alumni Marlon Wayans taking his talent to HBO, Kirkland chimed in on whether or not comedians should sign licensing deals or remain independent.

“If your comedy IQ is not that high, that’s what you think you should do,” he explained. “My comedy IQ teaches me to get a residual check every month. A lot of people don’t know that I got a record label. I don’t talk about it; I get checks.”