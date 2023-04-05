Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.05.2023

The Blac Chyna rebrand is in full effect. Today (April 5), the socialite legally known as Angela Renée White shared that she will be portraying Nisi in the upcoming live adaption of B.A.P.S.

Chyna’s character was originally played by Halle Berry in the 1997 cult classic film about two friends from Georgia who fly to Los Angeles to make their dreams of owning a dual soul-food restaurant and hair salon come true. Over the years, there’s been discussions about a remake, and while Cardi B recently denied director Robert Townsend’s claims that she and Megan Thee Stallion would be participating, there’s an old Hollywood saying that the show must go on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blac Chyna 💋 (@blacchyna)

“Wow, God is so good, and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening! I’m so excited to announce that I will be playing ‘NiSi,’ the role that Halle Berry played in 1997,” Chyna wrote on Instagram. The 34-year-old noted that the play opens Mother’s Day weekend in Detroit but will also have stops in Los Angeles and Atlanta. More dates will be added in the fall. The post included a photo of her smiling, styled with the iconic blonde ‘90s tresses, large earrings, a gold tooth and orange clothing.

“There’s so much more to come once you align yourself with God. Your blessings will continue to come. Believe it or not, they were already there just waiting on you. Continue to hold your head high and always remember prayer changes things,” one commenter said under her big reveal. Lately, Chyna has been extremely open about her spiritual journey, sharing with her followers that she celebrated a recent birthday by getting baptized. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of a doctorate of liberal arts degree from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. The mother of two has also been documenting her journey as she removes fillers and other cosmetic enhancements from her body.

See what people are saying below!

