REVOLT returned with another episode of “The Jason Lee Show” yesterday (March 8), and there was an extra special guest, model, businesswoman and reality TV star Blac Chyna. The industry socialite stopped by to chat about several topics, including her sobriety, past romances, the Kardashians, and much more. As viewers may know, there’s never any shortage of liquor — DeLeón Tequila, to be exact — on “The Jason Lee Show.” However, during her appearance, the 34-year-old revealed she’s actually begun her sobriety journey.

When asked what sparked the change, Chyna said, “Honestly, I’m just changing everything about me. So, [there’s] people that I had to cut off… certain business relationships. I had to kind of cut off different ways of making income. I wanted to just really focus on me.”

The mother of two continued, “And mind you, I’m getting older, and I’m trying to set an example for my kids, and hopefully inspire some people to even try it, you know… Because we’re around alcohol and drugs, and it’s really easy to get sucked into that world.”

The road to a sober life can be difficult for some and oftentimes feels endless. However, Chyna has remained determined. “You just put it in your mind, and you pray about it, and you really stand on it, and that’s one thing I’m really good at… I’m really good at being disciplined,” she told the host.

Things got really personal as Lee dug into the reality star’s past relationships, including her highly publicized affair with once-reclusive reality star Rob Kardashian as well as her ex Tyga. Chyna admitted she was blindsided when the “Rack City” emcee began dating Kylie Jenner, considering she was friends with the social media influencer’s older sister Kim Kardashian.

The model never publicly addressed the affair, and when asked why, she explained, “You gotta forgive people and move on because, otherwise, you’re just gonna harvest all this hate, and then you’ll start changing.” The “Black Hampton” actress said she viewed the situation as the “perfect opportunity to focus on my business and myself, and worry about my son, King.”

However, she would find herself at odds with the Hollywood family once again after debuting her relationship with Rob. The pair sparked dating rumors in January 2016 after Chyna shared a since-deleted photo of his tattoo-clad arm. The romance didn’t sit well with some members of the Kardashian and Jenner clan initially. Yet, after only 10 weeks of dating, the two announced they were not only engaged but were expecting their first child together. On Nov. 10, 2016, they welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian, before splitting a few months later following a series of public disagreements.

Many critics on social media saw the relationship as an opportunity for Chyna to seek revenge against the famous family, but that wasn’t the case, according to her conversation with Lee. However, without revealing much, the businesswoman shared she and Kim did have a conversation about the matter.

Despite the failed relationship and even legal battles with the Kardashian empire, Chyna said she still treats everybody the same. The television personality added, “I give everybody their fair opportunity because what one person did is not [other people’s] fault, you know. And I feel like a lot of people do that, and I feel like also, too, people do that because they haven’t healed from a situation, and that’s a major key — the biggest key, really.” She continued, “Because you just never know. You could really miss out on a business opportunity — just anything. You got to give everybody that plain respect and just let them do their thing.”

Lee also inquired about Chyna’s troubled relationship with her mother, Tokyo Toni. Although fans have watched as the two often bickered, the reality star said it hadn’t always been that way. “But it’s definitely something there,” she noted. “I feel like we’ve tried to work out things and whatnot, and the only thing I can do as a daughter is honestly just love her because she’s still my mom at the very end of the day,” she added.

The model insisted she still loves her mom and tries not to “take things so much to the heart because you just never know what the next person’s going through.” In 2019, the mother-daughter duo went viral following an episode of the Zeus reality show “The Real Blac Chyna” after Tokyo, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, told her daughter she needed “to get things straight and get a therapist,” to which Chyna responded by blowing vape smoke in her face. The situation ultimately escalated to the point that Tokyo threatened physical violence against her daughter — a challenge Blac Chyna seemingly accepted.

Regarding the much-talked-about moment, Chyna said, “I’m not about to hit my mom. That’s ridiculous.” Still, things don’t seem to have improved since. Tokyo recently took to social media, where she accused her child of being “marked for death” and a part of the Illuminati, an allegation Chyna admitted “hurt” while denying being a part of the group.

She revealed that she currently has no communication with her mom, stating, “Just for right now, I have to respect myself, and my boundaries, and my peace… I have other things to worry about.” But, she does wish their relationship was different than its current state.

