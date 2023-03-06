This Wednesday (March 8), viewers can look forward to Blac Chyna hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another must-watch episode in store. Blac Chyna will sit in the hot seat to talk about her highly publicized life, ending up broke, taking the Kardashian family to trial, feeling betrayed by Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and much more.

Ahead of the all-new installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get viewers ready for the explosive chat. In the sneak peek, host Lee made it clear he will leave no stone unturned as he asked the model, influencer and reality TV star everything fans have been wanting to know. Although her answers weren’t shared in the trailer, Chyna’s faces said a lot. Peep the video up top and be sure to tune in to hear her candid perspective.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Blac Chyna!