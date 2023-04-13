An Indiana courtroom has taken its next step concerning a 2022 incident resulting in a Black man dying in police custody.

Earlier today (April 13), a grand jury indicted two Indianapolis cops for their alleged roles in the death of 39-year-old Herman Whitfield III, according to The Associated Press.

The officers — Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchez — were previously charged with misdemeanor battery and several felonies. The list includes at least one count of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and battery resulting in moderate injury, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

After the indictment, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying, “Earlier today, Chief Randal Taylor learned the grand jury decision regarding the death of Herman Whitfield III.”

IMPD continued, “As with anyone under indictment, the officers should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The officers involved, including those indicted, remain on paid administrative duty status while the internal process continues. Mr. Whitfield’s death was a tragedy for all involved, and our thoughts continue to be with those impacted by his loss.”

On April 25, 2022, five policemen and a recruit trainee received a call that led them to Whitfield’s parents’ residence. The Indianapolis Star reported the Black pianist was experiencing a mental health episode and that during their encounter with Whitfield, officers used a stun gun on him. He was then handcuffed naked and facedown on the ground, according to the outlet.

Whitfield passed away shortly after being transported to a hospital. An autopsy report later revealed he died from heart failure “while under law enforcement restraint.” His death was ruled a homicide.

In June 2022, Whitfield’s family sued the city of Indianapolis and six officers. The lawsuit alleged authorities used a taser on the 39-year-old and “crushed the breath out of an unarmed, nonviolent” man. However, IMPD reportedly claimed that for over 10 minutes, they attempted to negotiate with Whitfield before he quickly approached one of the cops. In a different news release, police stated, “The officer activated the taser twice, and the man continued to resist.”