Photo: Tabitha Roth via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Today (April 4), Donald Trump was officially arraigned after facing 34 counts related to falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments. He is the first former U.S. president ever to be indicted and he has officially pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

However, some people refused to let the unprecedented debacle rain on their parade, including one specific couple who tied the knot right in the middle of the madness. As expected, a swarm of reporters were gathered around Manhattan Criminal Court where the arraignment was taking place, and accidentally, a couple was getting married right next door and didn’t let anything get in the way of their special day.

“Good morning from downtown Manhattan where this lovely couple is getting married right next door to the media scrum waiting for the Trump indictment,” one user tweeted with photos of the two lovers attached.

Said lovely couple is Khalia Beckford and Peter Don, who met years ago at LaGuardia Community College. “I did not plan for this,” Beckford told BuzzFeed News. “I heard about it at work but didn’t know this was happening. But it’s dope. It’s a moment, and it’s not going to ruin my big day. The cameras [are] for me. Everyone came for me.”

The joyful bride was on cloud nine and didn’t pay any mind to the historic event going down just a few feet away. “I’m not thinking about anything. I’m just thinking about being married and just being happy,” she continued. “This is our big day.”

Supportive comments started flooding in. “They look so happy. Good luck to them both!” one user replied.

Others took note of how candid the entire coincidence was. “That North Face jacket over her wedding gown is too perfect. These are real ones,” read another tweet.

