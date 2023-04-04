Photo: Steve Granitz/Contributor via Getty Images and Brandon Bell/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

On Monday (April 3), Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habbais, appeared on the political podcast “The Benny Show” to speak on his widely publicized indictment. During the interview, show host Benny Johnson decided to compare Trump to Tupac Shakur in regard to his legal battles, to which Habbais agreed.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” she claimed. “I’m East Coast, right? So I love it. Donald Trump is his own brand. I mean, he is everything. This is just gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact. He’s up, what, 30 points? … If you’re Nikki Haley, if you’re these other candidates, just stop now. Get behind him.”

Not long after that episode landed on the internet, TMZ spoke to Tupac’s sister, Set Shakur, who called Habbais’ comments “blasphemous.” “My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” she reportedly stated to the tabloid. In addition, Set made it clear that Tupac’s legacy is because of his music and overall career, and not because of controversial moments in his life. Ultimately, she feels that the use of the late talent’s name is nothing more than an attempt to appeal to his fans.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump revealed that he would soon be arrested following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to Yahoo! News, the former president is expected to be hit with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records — all of which are related to the alleged misuse of campaign funds to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Despite previous reports, he is not expected to be handcuffed, placed behind bars, or have his mugshot taken. In response to this, Trump blasted Bragg, saying that the DA should “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak.”

Donald Trump is officially arraigned and Twitter celebrates like it's 1999

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.04.2023

Unbothered couple accidentally gets married right next to site of Donald Trump indictment

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump arrested, pleads not guilty to 34 charges in historic indictment

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Donald Trump switches up legal team before arraignment, will plead not guilty to charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump's arrival in New York has social media acting up ahead of possible arrest

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Brittney Griner calls on Biden administration to help free American reporter detained in Russia

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Donald Trump plans to turn himself in, will have his mugshot taken

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Twitter celebrates Former President Donald Trump being indicted by Manhattan grand jury

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Member of The Exonerated Five reacts to Trump indictment on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Donald Trump indicted by NY grand jury in Stormy Daniels case

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Capitol rioter known as QAnon Shaman released from prison 14 months early

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Hundreds of demonstrators call for action at the Tennessee Capitol following the Covenant School shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023
