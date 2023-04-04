On Monday (April 3), Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habbais, appeared on the political podcast “The Benny Show” to speak on his widely publicized indictment. During the interview, show host Benny Johnson decided to compare Trump to Tupac Shakur in regard to his legal battles, to which Habbais agreed.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” she claimed. “I’m East Coast, right? So I love it. Donald Trump is his own brand. I mean, he is everything. This is just gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact. He’s up, what, 30 points? … If you’re Nikki Haley, if you’re these other candidates, just stop now. Get behind him.”

Not long after that episode landed on the internet, TMZ spoke to Tupac’s sister, Set Shakur, who called Habbais’ comments “blasphemous.” “My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” she reportedly stated to the tabloid. In addition, Set made it clear that Tupac’s legacy is because of his music and overall career, and not because of controversial moments in his life. Ultimately, she feels that the use of the late talent’s name is nothing more than an attempt to appeal to his fans.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Trump revealed that he would soon be arrested following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to Yahoo! News, the former president is expected to be hit with 34 felony counts of falsification of business records — all of which are related to the alleged misuse of campaign funds to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Despite previous reports, he is not expected to be handcuffed, placed behind bars, or have his mugshot taken. In response to this, Trump blasted Bragg, saying that the DA should “INDICT HIMSELF” over the “leak.”