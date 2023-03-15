Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images and Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

You ever have that one friend who just won’t let you live anything down? Last week, Omar Epps appeared on “The Daily Show” with host Marlon Wayans, and the comedian couldn’t help, but share an embarrassing prank that the late Tupac played on Epps when the two co-starred in the 1992 film Juice. Now, the clip is going viral.

“Me, him and Tupac Shakur was hangin’ out ‘cause y’all did Juice together,” Wayans recalled in front of the studio audience. “And Omar’s sleeping like this,” the host said as he reenacted the snoozing actor’s body language with his eyes and mouth wide open. “Are we really gonna bring this up?” Epps asked as he laughed. Eager to share the story, Wayans continued, “And what people don’t know about Pac is Pac is like a, he was a funny dude.” But what happened next may have come as a surprise to fans.

“So, Omar’s sleeping like that. And Pac went and took his balls and put ’em out and put ’em right near Omar’s mouth, so it looked like Omar was like this,” the funnyman said as he reiterated that Epps’ mouth was open. While they both laughed, the Love & Basketball star admitted he didn’t think the prank was funny at the time. “I was mad at Pac for that, though. I was super mad. Like yo, son, you really gonna do that?” Epps shared. However, he seemed to be grateful the joke happened decades ago because nowadays it’s hard to escape the wrath of the internet.

“If somebody takes they nuts out next to your mouth while you sleep like that, that can, that woulda went viral right now. This is when we used to take Polaroids,” Epps noted of the early ‘90s prank. “Yeah, but see, you should have just woke up like that, bop, and just hit ’em one time,” Wayans added before telling the audience about a rough-housing move the friends would do. “Then we’d just do like this, like a speed bag,” the White Chicks actor said while pretending to hit a punching bag.

Check out one of their classic scenes below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new 'ESSENCE' cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Benny The Butcher announces "Thank God I Made It World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Omar Epps
Rap
RIP
Tupac
Tupac Shakur
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new 'ESSENCE' cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

DaBaby recruits Anthony Hamilton for "BLANK"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Pharrell Williams announces 2023 Something In The Water festival lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Westside Boogie surprises fans with 'Live At The Novo' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "We On It" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Ben Crump calls on DOJ to investigate after a Black man was found in Mississippi with his head severed

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Benny The Butcher announces "Thank God I Made It World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Cam'ron says 'Killa Season 2' will be out in 2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.14.2023

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA link up for "Lean Beef Patty"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

JID and Lute hit the boxing ring in new "Ma Boy" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More