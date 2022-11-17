Future wants to be a more present fixture in his children’s lives, but finding the balance between his career and parenting duties has been a challenge.

The I Never Liked You artist opened up about what his life could look like if he were to find “the one” and settle down in a new feature for Billboard. Despite his fans and detractors dubbing him the “Toxic King” for his sometimes jilted lyrics about relationships, it seems he has plenty of love to pour into his home life.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams,” the rapper, whose birth name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, told the publication.

“It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well,” he stated in the article published Thursday (Nov. 17). For Future, part of his grind has required him to accept his creativity is fueled by being laser-focused on his craft.

He added, “I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

Still, the “WAIT FOR YOU” lyricist is optimistic that he can one day have a wife and the type of life where he spends his days with his children.

“When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it…that’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. But I understand that it’s something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I’m going to be prepared.”

Hear Future talk about fatherhood and marriage in the clips below.