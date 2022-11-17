Photo: Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.17.2022

Future wants to be a more present fixture in his children’s lives, but finding the balance between his career and parenting duties has been a challenge.

The I Never Liked You artist opened up about what his life could look like if he were to find “the one” and settle down in a new feature for Billboard. Despite his fans and detractors dubbing him the “Toxic King” for his sometimes jilted lyrics about relationships, it seems he has plenty of love to pour into his home life.

If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams,” the rapper, whose birth name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, told the publication.

“It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well,” he stated in the article published Thursday (Nov. 17). For Future, part of his grind has required him to accept his creativity is fueled by being laser-focused on his craft.

He added, “I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day.”

Still, the “WAIT FOR YOU” lyricist is optimistic that he can one day have a wife and the type of life where he spends his days with his children.

“When the time’s right, it’ll happen. It ain’t nothing that I’m really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it…that’s just a whole ’nother lifestyle that I haven’t even got a chance to live. But I understand that it’s something I would love, and when the time presents itself, then I know I’m going to be prepared.”

Hear Future talk about fatherhood and marriage in the clips below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Future

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White and Lorenzo Lewis on uncensored music, The Confess Project and more | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

On an all-new “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Jack White talks uncensored artistry while ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.17.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Impactful | 'Bet on Black'

With only one round of the season two “Bet on Black” competition left, Black entrepreneurs ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

State Farm's initiative to pack one million food kits for families in the underserved Atlanta area

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” was on location in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Tyrese talks 'The System,' Jaden Smith on standing up for what's right, new music & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” Jaden Smith gets real with Kennedy Rue. Then, ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.11.2022
View More