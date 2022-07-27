The Highland Park gunman responsible for claiming the lives of seven people on July 4th has officially been indicted by a grand jury in Lake County, Illinois, CNN reports.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Robert E. Crimo III has been accused of shooting into a crowd during a parade held at the Chicago park on the 4th of July holiday that left seven people dead while wounding several others.

He is now facing 21 counts of first-degree murder, which includes three counts for each of the slain victims. Additionally, he has been charged with 48 counts of attempted murder, as well as 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or a shrapnel.

“I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today,” said State Attorney Eric Rinehart in an official statement. “Our investigation continues and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today.”

The gunman will appear in court on Aug. 3 for his arraignment. He is currently being held without bail since being arrested during a traffic stop just hours following the shooting.

At this time, authorities have said that they are still not aware of the shooter’s motive.

Per Illinois police, he purchased rifles and other guns between June 2020 and September 2021. According to the reports, he passed four background checks as well as the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

He also voluntarily admitted to authorities that he emptied two 30-round magazines prior to reloading his weapon with a third set of ammunition before opening fire again.

If convicted on the first-degree murder charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.