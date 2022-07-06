The Highland Park shooting suspect, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, made his first court appearance this morning where many details were revealed. According to prosecutors, they found 83 shell casings on the rooftop where Crimo opened fire. High-velocity rounds were fired with a rifle, “similar to an AR-15,” said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli. The judge ordered he be held without bail. Crimo is looking at life behind bars if convicted.

The 21-year-old allegedly responsible for the deaths of 7 innocent victims at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade will answer to those charges, though more are expected. “These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr. Crimo. I want to emphasize that,” Lake County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a press conference Tuesday (July 5). Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bail, which was granted.

The community is still in shock from the tragedy that struck their suburban neighborhood leaving 7 people dead and dozens injured. According to Jim Anthony with NorthShore University Health System, a total of 39 patients were transported to medical facilities “by either ambulance or other means.” As of Tuesday afternoon, nine patients remained hospitalized. The ages of the aforementioned patients range from 14 to their late 70s.

The mayor is questioning how the suspect was able to purchase weapons, given his previous encounters with law enforcement. According to Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli, Crimo allegedly had another rifle in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police just hours after the shooting. Covelli also said other firearms were recovered from his residence nearby. Authorities believe the attack had been planned for weeks. The rifle used in the attack, appears to have been purchased illegally in Illinois. Since the investigation, information has been released by state and local police that shows that Crimo previously required officer intervention over threats of violence toward family and mental health issues.