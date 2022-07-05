A seventh person has died following the Highland Park mass shooting that interrupted a Fourth of July parade on Monday. Christopher Covelli, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Sgt., continues to be at the forefront of the investigation and confirmed the death just before 2 p.m. The death of the recent victim comes after officials updated the wounded count to 47 Tuesday morning (July 5). That number now stands at 46.

In a recent update, NorthShore University HealthSystem said that one patient in care at its Evanston hospital was in critical condition. It is unclear if that person is the same patient who died. Illinois Governor Pritzker issued a statement saying, “There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.”

The governor of Illinois also asked for prayers for the families of the deceased and for the victims who were injured in the mass shooting. Police continue to ask witnesses for help, urging them to submit any photos or videos of the scene that may be helpful in their investigation. “One of the asks that we have is members of the community, if you have any video of this individual that is walking toward the parade, at the parade, potentially on the roof or exiting to please call 1-800-Call-FBI,” Covelli said.

The shelter-in-place order for Highland Park residents has been lifted. However, police are still ordering the community to avoid the city’s downtown area while the investigation ensues.