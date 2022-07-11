Recently, TMZ caught up with Lil Rel Howery to ask him about two specific events that took place in America. One of those events was the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old that was shot by police in Akron, Ohio during the 4th of July weekend. According to Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett, Walker was unarmed at the time of his death, even though police stated that the victim fired a gun from his vehicle during a car chase that took place moments prior. The TMZ reporter compared this incident to what took place in Highland Park during the same weekend, when fledgling rapper Robert Eugene Crimo III opened fire during a parade. He has since been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

During the run-in, Rel touched on the disparity between races when it comes how police handle situations:

“It’s utterly ridiculous. You know, we’ve seen, time and time again, innocent Black man gets shot unarmed, but then you’ve seen somebody who shot up a church, who went to a protest and shot people. And they’re walked to the car, [authorities will] buy ’em McDonalds. Like, it’s heartbreaking.”

Said reporter then asked if race was the biggest factor when it comes to arrests (or deaths) at the hands of law enforcement, to which Rel was emphatic, both in regards to his skin color and gun laws as a whole:

“100 percent. Yes. Yes. These gun laws have to change. Like, it’s so easy to get a gun. And not even just from the streets’ perspective … the access of guns is ridiculous. I [remember] Chris Rock did a old joke, that almost is brilliant … ‘make the bullets really expensive.’ I know it sounds crazy and it’s funny, but it’s real. … I’m just tired. … They see our skin as a threat, it’s always been like that.”

Check out Lil Rel’s full interview with TMZ below.