Two weeks ago, Nene Leakes’ son, Brentt Leakes, suffered from a stroke and congested heart failure. The story was shared earlier today (Oct. 10) by TMZ. Nene has since posted an update on her Instagram Story to address all the questions and well wishes she and her family have been receiving.

“I’ve gotten tons of text messages and tons of emails. Everybody’s asking and concerned about Brentt and we thank you guys so much,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum explained. She then spoke about how she would have preferred to share the news when her family was fully ready to. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

“He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she continued. She then delved into how Brentt does not drink alcohol nor do drugs, so doctors said a possible cause may have been COVID-19. “[The doctors] were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn’t know that he caught COVID. The doctors are saying they did see some things like that happen if they caught the delta variant.”

Before wrapping up her video, she provided an update about Brentt’s current condition and thanked everyone once again for the support. “He has shown some improvement and we are very blessed for that,” she said.

In response to Nene saying that doctors are still unsure about what exactly caused Brentt’s stroke, many concerned fans have said that it may have derived from stress. A little over a year ago, Nene’s husband, Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer. “Grief and stress will do that to you. Praying for Nene and her family,” one user commented on Instagram.