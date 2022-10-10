According to TMZ, Nene Leakes‘ 23-year-old son Brentt recently suffered a heart attack and stroke. The outlet says the scary incident took place earlier this month. The young man was in Atlanta when the medical emergency unfolded and he was rushed to a local hospital.

The story was shared today (Oct. 10). Sources close to the situation say after spending several days in the hospital, Brentt is now doing fine. He will, however, have a long road ahead of him as he works to recover and regain his strength. Nene has yet to release a public statement about her son’s frightening situation, but as news spreads, fans have offered their support. “Omg, I hope Brentt is OK! My heart is going out to @NeNeLeakes,” one person tweeted.

omg, I hope Brent is ok! My heart is going out to @NeNeLeakes ❤️ — NEJ* (@LeoStateOfMind) October 10, 2022

Just one year ago, on Sept. 1, the patriarch of the family, Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer. Following the news of Brentt’s heart attack and stroke, a fan tweeted, “Nene Leakes has had a rough year. I hope her son recovers.” Many grew to love their family after Nene was cast as an original member of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” series in 2008. During her time with the popular franchise, her relationship with Gregg and Brentt proved to be relatable to millions of fans.

Ahead of Gregg’s passing, Nene shared the heartbreaking news of his declining health with friends. “When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side… You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now,” she said in part while speaking at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia.

Just one day before Gregg’s passing, Brentt posted a message to his Instagram Story urging his followers to cherish their time with those close to them. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f**king valuable, dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way, watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,” he wrote.

See related tweets below.

oh no prayers and good health to Nene Leakes and her family — matcha mami🌙 (@MsKiyana) October 10, 2022