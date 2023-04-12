Photo: Screenshot from Saba’s “Back In Office” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Since the release of his third studio LP, Few Good Things, Saba has been in the studio creating magic with a hip hop icon. Today (April 12), he unveils a new single titled “Back In Office,” a hard-hitting drop that is produced by No I.D. and sees the Chicago emcee delivering some of his dopest bars to date.

Superhero, this my negro solstice flow, they hear my s**t, and then adopt it like a foster home, my granny workin’ hard, the main person I call upon, gold chain hang from my collarbone, I was the same guy in her college dorm, and I ain’t never had a college dorm, body like a bottle and that skin tone terracotta, I’m from Chicago, we invented mobsters, some call me ‘Saba,’ others call me ‘Saba,’ as long as it’s love, it’s not a problem…”

“Back In Office” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Ian Lipton. Viewers can see Saba rocking fly threads while delivering his rhymes in front of different backdrops within a studio. Unfortunately, No I.D. doesn’t make an appearance in the short clip.

Back in 2022, Saba revealed in an Apple Music interview that the legendary producer reached out to him to collaborate, which began with a healthy amount of beats to work on.

“He was like, ‘You hear that little beat in the background, that’s just number 80 this week, don’t mind me,'” Saba revealed. “So when I got up with him, he told me he did 120 in a two-week span. He was like, ‘I got 120, how many of them you want me to send you?’ I was just like, ‘Bro, I’m about to go on tour, send me all 120.’ I didn’t expect him to actually do it, but he did it.”

Press play on Saba and No I.D.’s “Back In Office” below.

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

Ab-Soul unveils new visual for "HERBERT"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
