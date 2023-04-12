Since the release of his third studio LP, Few Good Things, Saba has been in the studio creating magic with a hip hop icon. Today (April 12), he unveils a new single titled “Back In Office,” a hard-hitting drop that is produced by No I.D. and sees the Chicago emcee delivering some of his dopest bars to date.

“Superhero, this my negro solstice flow, they hear my s**t, and then adopt it like a foster home, my granny workin’ hard, the main person I call upon, gold chain hang from my collarbone, I was the same guy in her college dorm, and I ain’t never had a college dorm, body like a bottle and that skin tone terracotta, I’m from Chicago, we invented mobsters, some call me ‘Saba,’ others call me ‘Saba,’ as long as it’s love, it’s not a problem…”

“Back In Office” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Ian Lipton. Viewers can see Saba rocking fly threads while delivering his rhymes in front of different backdrops within a studio. Unfortunately, No I.D. doesn’t make an appearance in the short clip.

Back in 2022, Saba revealed in an Apple Music interview that the legendary producer reached out to him to collaborate, which began with a healthy amount of beats to work on.

“He was like, ‘You hear that little beat in the background, that’s just number 80 this week, don’t mind me,'” Saba revealed. “So when I got up with him, he told me he did 120 in a two-week span. He was like, ‘I got 120, how many of them you want me to send you?’ I was just like, ‘Bro, I’m about to go on tour, send me all 120.’ I didn’t expect him to actually do it, but he did it.”

Press play on Saba and No I.D.’s “Back In Office” below.