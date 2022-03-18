By Regina Cho
  /  03.18.2022

At the top of February, Saba unveiled his brand new project Few Good Things. Clocking in at 14 songs, Few Good Things boasts features from the likes of Black Thought, G Herbo, Krayzie Bone, 6LACK, Smino, Mereba, Fousheé and Eryn Allen Kane, as well as Saba’s Pivot Gang collective. Today (Mar. 18), he keeps the momentum going by sharing the latest visual from the project for “Come My Way.” On the new track, Saba expresses his “ode to nostalgia and growing up”:

Daydreaming thinkin’ how to get some money and then we good, and then we good, and then we’ll be good/ All I’m doin’ thinkin’ how to get some money and then we good, and then we good, and then we’ll bе good (Uh, yeah)/ This sound like tube socks on Madison Avе, students actin’ bad up in the class

Saba also took some time to share a few reflections about the collaboration. “When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique,” Saba shares of the legendary hip-hop group. “I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it. It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. It inspired me to be more creative.”

Prior to the release of the album, Saba presented Few Good Things: The Short Film. The premiere screening event took place via the premium social live media platform Moment House and was followed by a conversation with Saba and film director C.T. Robert and moderated by multi-media journalist Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins.

Be sure to press play on the brand new music video for “Come My Way” by Saba down below.

