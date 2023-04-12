Photo: Jim Dyson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Lizzo is not letting the haters break her positive aura in 2023.

Yesterday (April 11), the Grammy Award-winning singer and flutist became a trending topic on social media. Upon further investigation, the related hashtag revealed that a Twitter user named Cassandra made a post using side-by-side photos of herself and Lizzo. In the user’s caption, she asked viewers to choose between them.

Hundreds of Twitter accounts flooded Cassandra’s comment section to inform her that they picked Lizzo. But, they also made it a point to call out the apparent shade she attempted to throw the Houston native’s way. In the post, Cassandra uploaded a picture of herself, fully clothed with a drink in her hand. To its right, she placed an old image of Lizzo sitting in a chair, naked while holding a mug.

A user responded, “One has four Grammys and is classically trained on the flute. The other just posted a 6-year-old blurred picture of herself drinking wine with ice from a straw. Lizzo. ‘Truth Hurts.'”

Another account told Twitter users that any body shaming directed toward the talented songwriter would get them blocked. “Just a heads up, if you want to throw fat jokes at Lizzo, they will just bounce off the money she’s worth, and it’s a block from me. Carry on,” they tweeted.

Lizzo herself seemingly responded after hours of trending by simply tweeting, “Lizzo,” leaving many fans to suggest that, like them, she chose herself.

Since becoming mainstream, Lizzo has used her platform to promote body positivity to all women, especially ladies that relate to her. In 2021, the 34-year-old artist announced that she was looking for “big girl dancers” to audition on her show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” for a chance to go on tour with her.

The series was a success as it earned an Emmy in 2022. A year later, Lizzo shared on Instagram that she was returning with the show. However, this time she’s looking for “big girl dancers and singers.” See the original post below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
Pop
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Chlöe Bailey's initial reaction to going solo: "I was like, 'Can I do this without Halle?'"

By Payton Wilson
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

RAYE makes her official "Tiny Desk" debut

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Chlöe Bailey ends the first night of her solo tour with a direct message for 'In Pieces' critics

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

SZA opens up about anxiety and problems facing America today

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.11.2023

Rihanna is Twitter's most-followed woman

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Listen to Dinner Party's latest single "For Granted" with Arin Ray

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

SZA announces official European leg of her "SOS Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Daniel Caesar shares emotional "Valentina" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Tink leads a heist in new "Gangsta's Paradise" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.11.2023

Halle Bailey spends Easter at the White House reading "The Little Mermaid: Make A Splash" to children

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Jodeci is going on a "Summer Block Party Tour" with SWV and Dru Hill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.10.2023

Omarion continues his acting journey with a starring role in Allblk's series "Involved"

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More