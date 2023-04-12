Lizzo is not letting the haters break her positive aura in 2023.

Yesterday (April 11), the Grammy Award-winning singer and flutist became a trending topic on social media. Upon further investigation, the related hashtag revealed that a Twitter user named Cassandra made a post using side-by-side photos of herself and Lizzo. In the user’s caption, she asked viewers to choose between them.

Hundreds of Twitter accounts flooded Cassandra’s comment section to inform her that they picked Lizzo. But, they also made it a point to call out the apparent shade she attempted to throw the Houston native’s way. In the post, Cassandra uploaded a picture of herself, fully clothed with a drink in her hand. To its right, she placed an old image of Lizzo sitting in a chair, naked while holding a mug.

A user responded, “One has four Grammys and is classically trained on the flute. The other just posted a 6-year-old blurred picture of herself drinking wine with ice from a straw. Lizzo. ‘Truth Hurts.'”

Another account told Twitter users that any body shaming directed toward the talented songwriter would get them blocked. “Just a heads up, if you want to throw fat jokes at Lizzo, they will just bounce off the money she’s worth, and it’s a block from me. Carry on,” they tweeted.

Lizzo herself seemingly responded after hours of trending by simply tweeting, “Lizzo,” leaving many fans to suggest that, like them, she chose herself.

Since becoming mainstream, Lizzo has used her platform to promote body positivity to all women, especially ladies that relate to her. In 2021, the 34-year-old artist announced that she was looking for “big girl dancers” to audition on her show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” for a chance to go on tour with her.

The series was a success as it earned an Emmy in 2022. A year later, Lizzo shared on Instagram that she was returning with the show. However, this time she's looking for "big girl dancers and singers."