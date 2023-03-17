Today (March 17), Lizzo announced that her unscripted series, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” will return for another round. In her first season, cameras followed Lizzo and 10 hopeful dancers’ journeys as they competed for a chance to become part of “the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls,” the Houston native’s backup dance squad, and join her on her “Special Tour,” which she is currently on. But for this next season, Lizzo is not just looking for talented “big girl dancers.” She is also on the hut for those that can sing as well.

“Well, the news is out. ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ is getting a season two,” Lizzo revealed in an Instagram video. “What’s it going to be about? Wouldn’t you like to know? All you need to know is I’m looking for you. Yes, I’m looking for big girl dancers, but I’m also looking for big girl singers.” Then, Lizzo’s makeup artist, Alex, asked, “What about big boys?” The “Truth Hurts” singer replied, “Sorry Alex, we’re looking for big girl singers who can also dance,” as Alex and one of Lizzo’s backup dancers began singing behind her. “You can see why I need you,” the 34-year-old flutist continued. “Audition right now for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ season two. All my big girls. Dancers and singers. Audition now. Hurry!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)



The unscripted series will be a part of Lizzo’s first-look deal with Amazon Studios. At the 2022 Emmy Awards, the show won Best Competition Series, ending “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” four-year reign in the category. As she approached the stage, the “Special” singer revealed she was very “emotional.” “The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me,” she said. “The stories that they shared are not that unique; they just don’t get the platform. Let’s tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b**ch it’s going to have to be you.’ This is for my big girls.”