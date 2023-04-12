Today (April 12), Ab-Soul unveils a new visual for “HERBERT,” the latest from his 2022 LP of the same name. Produced by James Blake and featuring an uncredited appearance from Kendrick Lamar, the track sees the Carson emcee reflecting on his life and battles with mental health.

“I ain’t happy, but I gotta make it happen, though, Mad Hatter in a rabbit hole, trouble on my mind, I was trying not to lose it, Top on my line ’bout new music, did a little rehab, need a little more, I’m an addict, got some habits, everybody know, wrestling with depression last few years, went to therapy and I shed a few tears, caught Stevens-Johnson 10 years old, I survived, but I’m still going blind, though, eye doc say I need new corneas, I’d rather need those than a coroner…”

Directed by Omar Jones, the clip takes place in what’s presumed to be Soul‘s childhood home. Throughout, special effects are used to capture both what’s happening within the rapper’s mind and other individuals mentioned on the song. At the end, he comforts a pregnant woman in a beautiful scene that may or may not be an announcement of his impending fatherhood.

HERBERT consisted of 18 songs and contributions from Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Zacari, Fre$h, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, SiR, and more. In addition to its title track, the project spawned equally dope videos for “DO BETTER,” “GANG’NEM,” “BUCKET,” “FOMF,” “IT BE LIKE THAT,” and “GOTTA RAP.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Soul’s title choice for the album had everything to do with its structure.

“For me, it was a way to make sure that my foundation is sturdy,” he revealed. “I didn’t want to have the most punchlines, the most metaphors, ’cause that’s what I’m known for.”

Press play on Ab-Soul‘s “HERBERT” video below.