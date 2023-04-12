Photo: Screenshot from Ab-Soul’s “HERBERT” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Today (April 12), Ab-Soul unveils a new visual for “HERBERT,” the latest from his 2022 LP of the same name. Produced by James Blake and featuring an uncredited appearance from Kendrick Lamar, the track sees the Carson emcee reflecting on his life and battles with mental health.

“I ain’t happy, but I gotta make it happen, though, Mad Hatter in a rabbit hole, trouble on my mind, I was trying not to lose it, Top on my line ’bout new music, did a little rehab, need a little more, I’m an addict, got some habits, everybody know, wrestling with depression last few years, went to therapy and I shed a few tears, caught Stevens-Johnson 10 years old, I survived, but I’m still going blind, though, eye doc say I need new corneas, I’d rather need those than a coroner…”

Directed by Omar Jones, the clip takes place in what’s presumed to be Soul‘s childhood home. Throughout, special effects are used to capture both what’s happening within the rapper’s mind and other individuals mentioned on the song. At the end, he comforts a pregnant woman in a beautiful scene that may or may not be an announcement of his impending fatherhood.

HERBERT consisted of 18 songs and contributions from Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Zacari, Fre$h, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, SiR, and more. In addition to its title track, the project spawned equally dope videos for “DO BETTER,” “GANG’NEM,” “BUCKET,” “FOMF,” “IT BE LIKE THAT,” and “GOTTA RAP.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Soul’s title choice for the album had everything to do with its structure.

“For me, it was a way to make sure that my foundation is sturdy,” he revealed. “I didn’t want to have the most punchlines, the most metaphors, ’cause that’s what I’m known for.”

Press play on Ab-Soul‘s “HERBERT” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ab-Soul
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Davido drops off vibrant "UNAVAILABLE" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Queen Latifah makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Library of Congress

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.12.2023

Kiana Ledé shares new "Jealous (Kiki's Cut)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Ice Spice admits "boys would try to make fun of" her voice in new 'Paper Magazine' cover story

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

JAY-Z is heading to Paris to honor two iconic artists with a celebratory concert

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.12.2023

Saba teams up with No I.D. for "Back In Office"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Reuben Vincent drops off powerful visual for "Bottle Service" with REASON and Stacy Barthe

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Pharrell Williams adds ASAP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, and more to Something In The Water lineup

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and ASAP Rocky to headline 2023 Rolling Loud Miami

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.12.2023

halfBREED's Logic and C Dot Castro unveil '3P' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA drop animated visual for “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams

By Regina Cho
  /  04.12.2023

Swizz Beatz announces 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP with Nas, Lil Wayne, and more

By Jon Powell
  /  04.12.2023

Flau'jae Johnson's music career continues to skyrocket as she announces future collaboration with DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023

Millyz unveils extended version of "Tonight"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.11.2023

Nick Cannon opens up about being mentored by Will Smith and how he reacted to the 2022 Oscars slap

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Autism and Black children in America being diagnosed at a higher rate -- and later -- than white kids

April is Autism Awareness Month and we wanted to explore it as it relates to ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.07.2023
View More