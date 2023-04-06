Photo: Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.06.2023

Following a huge return to form with HERBERT, Ab-Soul is ready to reconnect with his fans in person. On Wednesday (April 5), the Carson talent announced “The Intelligent Movement Tour” in support of his latest album, which takes place this summer. The schedule will see him kicking things off in Canada before hitting up several US venues throughout the month of June.

HERBERT made landfall in December of 2022 with 18 songs and additional features from Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Jhené Aiko, Ambré, Russ, Big Sean, Alemeda, and SiR. DJ Premier, TaeBeast, Kal Banx, Boi-1da, Sounwave, and more handled the album’s production.

During an interview for NPR’s “Morning Edition” radio show, Ab-Soul — real name: Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — explained why he choose to title the album after himself. “For me, it was a way to make sure that my foundation is sturdy. I didn’t want to have the most punchlines, the most metaphors, ’cause that’s what I’m known for,” he said.

Prior to HERBERT, the TDE emcee released Do What Thou Wilt. in 2016. That project saw collaborations alongside the likes of Rapsody, Kokane, ScHoolboy Q, Teedra Moses, SZA, and the late Mac Miller. Do What Thou Wilt. was met with critical acclaim and moderate commercial success, peaking within the top 40 of the Billboard 200. Check out Ab-Soul‘s “Intelligent Movement Tour” dates and venues below.

“The Intelligent Movement Tour” dates

June 2: Toronto, ON — Adelaide Hall
June 4: Detroit, MI — Shelter
June 5: Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall
June 7: Denver, CO — Cervantes Otherside
June 9: Salt Lake City, UT — Hive Festival
June 11: Seattle, WA — Neumos
June 12: Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre
June 15: Oakland, CA — New Parish
June 18: Los Angeles, CA — Roxy
June 20: Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom
June 22: Dallas, TX — Studio At The Factory
June 23: Houston, TX — House Of Blues
June 25: Atlanta, GA — The Loft
June 27: Philadelphia, PA — Foundry
June 28: New York, NY — Racket
June 29: Washington, DC — Union Stage

