Back in December of 2022, Ab-Soul blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP, Herbert, an 18-song body of work with additional features from Big Sean, Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Russ, and more. Today (March 21), the Carson emcee unveiled a new visual from that project for “Gotta Rap,” the DJ Premier-produced closer that sees him opening up about his mental health, his career, and much more.

“I even tried suicide and I don’t know why, I know better than most that the soul don’t die, took a leap, shattered my leg, and lost some teeth, and I’m still standing behind every word I speak, peep Quagen in my cream, don’t worry how I grieve, b**ch, frozen, broken heart throwing out on my sleeve, then throw my last dollar on the floor, my guardian angel’s name is Doe, I can never go broke… the artifact with all the facts…”

Directed by Cordell Jomha, the black-and-white visual for “Gotta Rap” shows Ab-Soul in his element, delivering his bars in different locations throughout his hometown. Viewers can see the TDE emcee hanging with his crew and standing on the rooftop of a shopping center.

Back in 2016, Soul liberated the well-received album Do What Thou Wilt. That full-length offering boasted 16 tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Bas, Teedra Moses, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. In addition to being a top 40 success on the Billboard 200, Do What Thou Wilt peaked at No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart shortly after its debut. Since then, he’s contributed to notable cuts like “Bloody Waters” with Anderson .Paak and James Blake, B-Real’s “Stix ‘N’ Stones,” REASON’s “Trapped In,” and “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle.” Press play on Ab-Soul‘s latest for “Gotta Rap” below.