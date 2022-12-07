On Dec. 16, Ab-Soul will officially unveil his highly anticipated Herbert album, his first body of work in six years. So far, fans have gotten to enjoy recent previews like “Hollandaise,” “Moonshooter,” and “Do Better.” Today (Dec. 7), the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee stopped by “Sway In The Morning” to speak about the project and treat fans with a freestyle. Over an instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Soul reminds folks that spitting bars is his forte:

“Food for thought for pupils with three pupils that they really use, nutrition for the mental, not just little kids in middle school/ Detention for deans and principals, I got an F in AP chemistry and now my sister’s spilling chemicals/ Class is in session and Sway had the answers all along, that was never a question”

Elswhere in the interview, the “Moonshooter” rapper delved into the main theme of Herbert. “This album is about me really peeling the onion back. It’s easy to go too far and lose sight of where you started and what molded you into even getting as far as you got. That’s the most important thing. Without your foundation, without knowing your roots and who you rooting for, you’re not sturdy and you’re not solid. This album is about getting back to self. Removing the arrogance and removing the ego.”

Ab-Soul’s last album was 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt, which spanned 16 tracks and boasted appearances from names like Zacari, Da$H, Kokane, BR3, labelmates ScHoolboy Q and SZA, Rapsody, and the late Mac Miller. The project boasted some of his most-loved hits like “The Law” and “D.R.U.G.S.” In terms of features and assists since then, Ab-Soul appeared on the Black Panther The Album (Music From and Inspired By) compilation, Jhene Aiko’s Chilombo, and assisted Kembe X with “Back At It.”

Be sure to press play on Ab-Soul’s full interview on “Sway In The Morning” down below.