It’s been six years since Ab-Soul released his fourth studio LP Do What Thou Wilt. That project consisted of 16 dope cuts and additional features from Zacari, Bas, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Mac Miller, Rapsody, Teedra Moses, and more. Since then, he’s contributed to 2018’s Black Panther: The Album (“Bloody Waters”) and 2020’s TDE Appreciation Week (“Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”). The Carson emcee has also provided his special brand of bars for songs by his peers, including B-Real’s “Stix ‘N’ Stones,” REASON’s “Trapped In,” Jhené Aiko’s “One Way St.,” and Russ’ “Who Wants What.”

Back in April, Ab-Soul returned to the proverbial fold with his new single “Hollandaise,” immediately raising hopes that a new album was coming up the pipeline. Today (Sept. 16), he adds fuel to the fire with “Moonshooter,” complete with plenty of rewind-worthy bars that’s become his signature:

“Hopped off the porch like, ‘One of these days I’ma hop out the Porsche,’ caught up in a daze, had a pack of Newports, couple dollars to my name, some knowledge in my brain, and my best foot forth, I never been afraid I’m protected by a force, I can’t really explain and I’m guided by the source, f**k up out my way or I knock you off course, I was ‘Donkey of the Day,’ now I’m on my high horse, ah, shoot for the moon and keep a gun around…”

A couple of weeks ago, TDE affiliate and decorated battle rapper Daylyt recruited Ab-Soul for “POPULOUR.” Appearing at the song’s end, the appearance (and the song’s beat change) seems to further hint at more much from the Longterm talent to come:

“No trolls allowed, I control the crowd nigga, no trolls allowed, no trolls allowed, got a style for every number that your cell phone dial, no trolls allowed, no trolls allowed, put the microphone down, Solo like a Star Wars story, you got stripes? Aight, that’s like Waldo’s story…”

Press play on “Moonshooter” below.